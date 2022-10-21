Planning & Performance Subject Matter Expert

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our CASTROL Team and advance your career as a



Planning and Performance Subject Matter Expert

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting

In this role You will:

Supports the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured for the designated business(es).

Produces detailed forecasts covering volume, revenue, cost, margin and RCOP, drawing insights and highlighting areas where performance targets are not being met.

Partners with other business partners to provide detailed analysis of focus areas of performance, providing insights and interventions and associated analysis (V&Os)

Supervise and support sales & marketing initiatives (including pricing) to ensure effective tracking & accurate analysis of profitability.

Translates financial and operational performance for the businesses and evaluates and articulates the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis

Support the ARC manager, in partnership with GBS, in completing Close activities, and with the review and completion of BSI activities for relevant accounts.

Support the drive for continuous improvement in MI to meet advances in business requirements.

What You will need to be successful:

Absolute proficiency in “business English”

University degree in Finance/Business/Economics fields

At least 5 years of relevant work experience in Finance area

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention

Able to analyse and summarise sophisticated information and prepared to drive performance improvements together with the business

Part qualified or qualified in a recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification (e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA) is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested