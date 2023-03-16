Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.



Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Planning & Performance Subject Matter Expert

In this role You will:

Work closely with the management of the european Fleet business and country managers to support the annual planning process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured for the designated business(es)

Produce detailed forecasts during the year, drawing insights and highlighting areas where performance targets are not being metupdates.

Articulate trends and summarises detailed analysis into meaningful high level messages

Analyze and interpret actuals as a basis for performance management at business level

Actively support reporting and cost allocation processeses

Actively support the Fleet growth oriented projects providing reporting and insights

Understand the drivers of value for the Business and associated risks Performance Reporting

Translate financial and operational performance for the businesses and evaluates and articulates the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis to incorporate into the plan and current outlook for the year

Support the ARC manager(s), in partnership with GBS, in completing Period End Close activities, and with the review and completion of BSI activities for relevant accounts

Support the drive for continuous improvement (CI) in MI to ensure integrity & accuracy and to meet advances in business requirements

Contribute to the performance networks to share learnings and solutions

What You will need to be successful:

A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting with a minimum of 5-7 years relevant post degree experience

Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA or qualified by experience

Fluency in English

Ability to identify subtle links between seemingly independent information / analyses and interprets the data, quickly identifying trends and cause-effect relationships & the root causes of problems and proposes solutions

Proactively identifying stakeholders’ needs & concerns to plan an influence approach that will gain acceptance

A good understanding and use of MI tools (e.g. SAP BW, MI Tool, Dashboards, Power BI) and the underlying IT&S system (preferably SAP)

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention

Ability to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements together with the business

Experience of working with large data sets

Skilled at interpreting accounting data, able to provide a focus on underlying trends and messages

Resilience to operate effectively in a fast moving, challenging environment

Expert knowledge of Excel

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora office e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested