The Planning & Scheduling Superintendent will oversee the planning and scheduling team which is responsible for planning routine maintenance work for the Whiting Business Unit.



Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities

Responsible for health, safety and environmental performance to achieve our goals of no accidents, no harm to people and no harm to the environment.

Accountable for the development of Routine Maintenance Planners and planning capacity of the Planning team as a whole, including: training requirements, performance management, attrition and resource planning, hiring recommendations and career mentoring.

Accountable for identifying, developing and implementing planning strategies within the Whiting Business Unit that support and complement existing processes or identifying, developing and recommending changes to existing processes as required.

Accountable to perform, monitor and manage planning performance related to KPIs (such as backlogs and planning capacity) and self-verification of the work management process.

Responsible for dedicating 25%-50% of time to planning routine maintenance related work as business needs arise: Develop maintenance plans for maintenance related work by identifying number and type of crafts, man-hour estimates, materials, special tools/equipment, specialty contractors and transportation equipment.

Prepare and develop Job Packages that includes Detailed Work Plan, Bill of Materials, Drawings, Pictures, QA/QC Package, Technical Procedures/Documents, HSSE Procedures/Documents, etc.

Generate requisitions and bid requests for special tools, materials, and specialty contractor services required to support the work plan and field execution.

Assure proper closure of Maintenance Orders including documenting, initiating any follow-up Maintenance Orders and review plan vs. actual results.

Work with Maintenance Supervisor or Unit Reliability Engineer to ensure historical information is entered into SAP or appropriate database.

Share, collaborate and provide input regarding work plans and work documentation: Work closely with other Maintenance Planners to share lessons learned and provide the best possible plans.

Identify and communicate reoccurring equipment problems to Unit Engineers