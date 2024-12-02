Planning and Logistics Manager

Job summary

The Planning & Logistics Manager is responsible for delivering customer service levels, inventory targets, and costs while driving growth through commercialization and supporting productivity objectives. The position will require a strong leader to be involved in the day-to-day execution of the job functions with great opportunities to implement change and grow with Plant needs. The position has direct reports accountable for production planning, warehouse management, logistics, and product commercialization.

This Planning & Logistics Manager will interact with Operations, Business Unit, and Procurement to support essential function and category objectives. This position will need to improve current business practices and develop strong working relationships with business partners in delivery of Case Fill Rate targets with a total cost management approach.

Provide single-point accountability and leadership for all supply planning of assigned portfolio of finished goods and work in process products throughout the product life cycle.

Performs a full range of managerial responsibilities, which may include but not be limited to interviewing, hiring, coaching, and developing employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; EEO/AA; performance management; department budget.

Manages the risks associated with the volatility of both demand and supply. Key responsibilities include managing the resources that perform Production Planning/Master Scheduling and Fulfillment Planning activities to deliver service, cost, and cash objectives.

Works cross-functionally to identify Losses across the Value Stream, develop plans to mitigate them, and then ensure those plans.

Manages teams indirectly to place value and focus on implementing standard work. Drives focus on actions to deliver KPI’s while working cross-functionally.

Identify capacity constraints across the next three years and align on solutions to resolve.

Plans and executes complex logistics data analysis using mathematical, statistical, and Operations Research techniques; establishes, retrieves, and combines current and historical data

Manages and create reports for communicating with internal and external customers connected with shipment activities.

Leads continuous improvement initiatives to operationalize policies and procedures that improve logistics efficiency while enhancing internal and external customer satisfaction

Identifies opportunities to reduce logistics, freight, etc. cost each year

Establishes strong working relationships with key internal and external customers/partners.

Works closely with external Logistics and Management staff to optimize efficiency, productivity, and workflow processes associated with the day-to-day transportation operations.

Develops new processes, validates existing processes, maintains process documentation and version control and operations improvement.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience required.

10 years of previous Supply Chain experience.

SAP expert level experience, Materials Management experience, need strong APO, MRP, PPDS and planning board experience.

A strong understanding of supply chain and extensive experience within a manufacturing environment is a must for this position.

Experience in a logistics environment; industrial engineering, operations management, process improvement or similar in warehouse or transportation environment.

Substantial experience in supply planning / master production scheduling, capacity planning (RCCP) & inventory management.

Well-developed knowledge of transportation logistics principle.

TWIC required.

Coaching skills.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees' lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.