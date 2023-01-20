Planning and Operations Advisor, C&EA

Job summary

*This position will be based at one of our London, Mauritania or Senegal office locations depending on applicant locality - relocation is not offered as part of this role*



Our Mauritania & Senegal (M&S ) business is the entity delivering the innovative, multi-billion dollar investment Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project - a world class LNG project situated on the maritime border of Mauritania & Senegal. And there is more: bp is also working with partners and the Governments of Mauritania & Senegal to advance a number of growth projects in both countries including GTA Phase 2, Yakaar Teranga , Bir Allah and Green Hydrogen.



Job Purpose:

As a key member of the M&S C&EA leadership team, this role is responsible for developing and managing processes to support internal planning, performance management and external performance reporting on behalf of the team. The role is also accountable for short and long-term performance analysis and insights, working collaboratively across different functions to drive continuous improvement and drive the production of management information.

Responsibilities/Key Objectives:



Budgeting/Finance

Manage the C&EA team’s planning and forecasting process, including provision of insights on financial plans and performance to team managers and budget holders.

Accountable for monthly, quarterly and annual reports and pre-read for team financial performance, including accruals.

Accountability for the reporting processes, incorporating forecast reporting, variance and bridging analysis, ensuring forecasts have integrity and reflect delivery risks.

Maintain invoice tracking system and ensure financial monitoring.

Lead on Audit activities as required for the region for Social Investment and Sponsorship and Donations.

Monitor team spend and ensure costs are allocated and recorded appropriately.

Co-ordinate activities with central C&EA as required including budget reporting.

Provide relevant input and participate in quarterly performance reviews.

Managing the team’s time writing and headcount submission.

Working closely with procurement to support all C&EA contracting including RFP approval process.

Manage the Backbone process – includes raising of shopping carts, Purchase Orders and invoicing process.

Running due diligence checks using Aravo system and vendor setup in FIORI system.

Support the team to ensure contract management is in line with Procurement requirements, e.g. Social Development Initiative (SDI) Grants, consultant contracts, sponsorships and donations.

Lead the planning activities for the team including the planning of the bi-yearly team meeting and planning of team activities using agile tools.

Ensure C&EA risks are assessed, mitigation measures are in place, tracked and reported on a regular basis to relevant internal stakeholders.

Support key projects including continuous improvement opportunities and perform other duties as required.

Support the Social Performance Team in managing the social investment activities in both countries, including managing of budget, tracking of new contracts and ensuring the E&C register is up to date.

Coach the team and external suppliers on finance and procurement processes.

Required Experience: