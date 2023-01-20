Planning and Operations Advisor, C&EA

*This position will be based at one of our London, Mauritania or Senegal office locations depending on applicant locality - relocation is not offered as part of this role*
Our Mauritania & Senegal (M&S ) business is the entity delivering the innovative, multi-billion dollar investment Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project - a world class LNG project situated on the maritime border of Mauritania & Senegal. And there is more: bp is also working with partners and the Governments of Mauritania & Senegal to advance a number of growth projects in both countries including GTA Phase 2, Yakaar Teranga , Bir Allah and Green Hydrogen.
Job Purpose:
As a key member of the M&S C&EA leadership team, this role is responsible for developing and managing processes to support internal planning, performance management and external performance reporting on behalf of the team. The role is also accountable for short and long-term performance analysis and insights, working collaboratively across different functions to drive continuous improvement and drive the production of management information.