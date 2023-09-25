Planning and Performance Management Finance Advisor

Job summary

bp pulse’s mission is to develop and shape bp’s next generation electrification business, which is customer centric and digitally enabled, and we are inviting you to be a part of it! We lead on new market entries and develop new integrated ecosystems that will be the key to developing innovative customer solutions in mobility. We acquire, create, scale up and grow businesses in the UK, European Union, China, Australia, New Zealand, India and the US. The role is in bp pulse central PPM team in London, UK and reports to bp pulse PPM Senior Manager, also based in London. It partners with regional Finance and business teams across the globe; Accounting, Reporting and Control team, EV enablers, and PPM teams further up the Group organisation. For you, being part of bp pulse Finance organisation means working with us on: • Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory obligations in all jurisdictions. • Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and portfolio execution. • Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery. • Transformation – driving digital transformation across all elements of the finance entity to achieve sector-leading cost-performance; as well as integrating new businesses into our reporting processes and systems.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities

• Manage monthly actuals reporting activities for global bp pulse business including:

Manage monthly actuals reporting activities for global bp pulse business including:

Report monthly / quarterly actuals to the Group

Interface with ARC and Business Finance to ensure compliance, data completeness and integrity

Review and maintain the non-financial metrics reporting

Extract insights about key drivers of the performance for reviews with business and leadership teams in support of management decision making

Provide summary reports and commentary to the Group PPM team and for Monthly Performance Reviews (MPRs) to the bp pulse CFO and leadership team Support Investment Relationship narrative with data points, analysis and highlights of bp pulse growth

• Manage the Global Financial Outlook (GFO) forecast, Plan, Latest Estimates (LE) and other Customer & Products submissions for bp pulse:

Track the delivery of the global bp pulse business against the annual plan targets and external commitments, identify gaps and propose interventions

Develop and maintain timelines, instructions, capital frame and requirements

Run the GFO cycle and engage with various stakeholders in the business, functional teams and leadership teams on the input assumptions and outputs

Consolidate GFOs financial and non-financial data and produce analytical materials

Maintain bp pulse capex pipeline

• Manage the performance of central EV enablers teams (Product & Tech, Customer, Operations & Execution, Real Estate etc.) and Group Recharges & Allocations process for bp pulse

• Provide analytical and ad-hoc support to PPM Senior Manager, regional Finance teams, CFO and bp pulse leadership team

• Support bp pulse growth through developing the PPM function in new markets and improving existing performance management processes:

Act as a custodian for process documentation and EV metrics definitions Design and establish new processes and hierarchies for new markets

Integrate new businesses in bp pulse systems and reporting processes Manage the project of implementing Integrated Business Planning solution in SAC (prospective IBP super-user)

Develop local PPM capabilities in bp pulse, provide coaching and support to regional finance teams

Essential criteria

A Bachelor's degree, preferably in Finance, Business or Accounting

Very strong financial accounting and reporting knowledge. Experience in financial forecasting, planning and performance management

Strong people engagement skills. Proven ability to effectively coordinate and influence a large number of teams in finance and business

Critical thinking and problem-solving; experience of quickly grasping new situations / business / activity

Ability to interpret, translate and communicate financial information in the form of clear messages and insights

Excellent Excel and PowerPoint skills as well as written and spoken English



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving



