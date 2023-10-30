Planning and Performance Senior Advisor

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Responsible for supporting supply chain operations through the HSSE-assured, cost-optimized and competitive selection of supply sources to cover requirements, liaising with internal coordinators and third party supply partners to optimize the supply schedule and assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by outstanding insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more innovative digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could chip in to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value

chipping in to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.

Key Accountabilities

Monitor and analyse CS&O performance in the Americas, breaking it down by key sources of value for each supply envelope and provide MI to support the business, working with key collaborators across Aviation, T&S and FS&M

Ensure the integrity of the monthly dividend and working capital decon processes between T&S and bp aviation

Lead a rigorous annual plan process for the CS&O business, ensuring plans are underpinned, explained, and managed in line with the bp aviation and IST processes.

Engage with the gloabal COE where appropriate to ensure best practices and rigerous commodity risk practices are being followed, and the COE is supported in collating global CS&O performance.

Lead strategy refresh activity for bp aviation in the Americas. Utilise the strategy refresh process to drive and co-ordinate the supply envelope strategy review process for both CS&O geographies and footprints managed within aviation.

Provide cover for the Aviation hedge programme in the Americas

Develop content and facilitate performance management conversations to ensure underlying performance is well understood, transparent, and the right actions are being taken to achieve short term performance and long term strategic targets (ABM, bpR, Plan, etc...).

Accountable for performance planning and reporting of all CS&O activity in the Americas, with direct connection to theT&Scentrer in Chicago.

Subject matter expert on CS&O accounting

Facilitate start-up of new CS&O activity in the Americas, including synergies with imports and optionality for bp aviation’s business in Brazil.

Support the design of tools which simplify work processes and drive efficiency in the CS&O daily optimization activity set.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or equivalent experience in planning and performance management

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Excellent and validated knowledge of accounting principles in T&S (Mark to market accounting)

Proven strong experience in use of all the key software used in T&S for accounting purposes.

Strong understanding of bp aviation planning and performance management processes

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to communicate clearly and in a simple way complex subjects

Excellent analytical skills and ability to extract insights and present them in a compelling way.

Very good use of excel and power point to produce professional reports and presentations.

Very good knowledge of key trading principles in particular market structure and risk management tools.

Desirable Criteria

Mark to market accounting

Analytical skills

Planning and performance management

Proficiency in data visualisation tools (PowerBI, Tableau)

Influencing skills

Performance management

Communication skills

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Market Analytics, Market Analyzer, Negotiation planning and preparation, Performance management, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



