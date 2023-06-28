Job summary

The Planning and Portfolio Manager (P&P) will be seconded in Angola LNG Marketing Ltd (“ALM”) via Azule. This is a Senior Manager role that reports directly to the ALM CEO. ALM is a central London based Joint Venture that provides global LNG and LPG marketing, sales and shipping fleet coordination services to Angola LNG Limited and to Angola LNG Supply Services. The P&P Manager will have critical leadership accountabilities as part of the CEO’s leadership team. These include leading a team, being accountable for development of the Annual Marketing Plan and Liquid Sales Plans, recommending the LNG sales portfolio, recommending the optimal use of shipping capacity, coordinating the Tender Plan Committee, coordinating planning, managing performance, managing cost controls, obtaining LNG market intelligence, and leading risk management. The successful candidate will be a self-starter with a proven track record of delivering across multiple fronts with little guidance. They should ideally have broad experience in LNG planning, marketing and commercial activities

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Development of the Annual Marketing Plan and the Annual Liquids Sales Plan

Provide recommendations on the ALNG LNG sales portfolio ensuring an appropriate balance of risks and customers

Provide recommendations on the optimal use of shipping capacity

Co-ordinate the Tender Plan Committee

Propose economic assumptions, including price forecasts, for planning purposes and economic evaluations

Coordination with ALNG corporate planning processes

Conduct all economic evaluations for ALM, including bid evaluation as part of the tender process, and maintain required economic modelling tools and inputs

Preparation of information required (including Gas Surcharge Tax calculations) for ALNG’s submissions to the Angolan authorities

Obtain and report LNG market intelligence

Lead ALM’s risk management activities

Co-ordinate ALM’s performance reporting

Provide effective leadership and development of P&P staff

Manage department performance and costs control

Provide regular reporting on P&P Department activities and ensure that appropriate Company Records are maintained

Essential Education & Experience:

Experience in the management of LNG planning, marketing and commercial activities

Decision analysis experience with strong numerical and analytical skills

Good written and oral communications skills

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

Bachelors degree in business, economics or equivalent

MBA is preferred



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.