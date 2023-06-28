The Planning and Portfolio Manager (P&P) will be seconded in Angola LNG Marketing Ltd (“ALM”) via Azule. This is a Senior Manager role that reports directly to the ALM CEO. ALM is a central London based Joint Venture that provides global LNG and LPG marketing, sales and shipping fleet coordination services to Angola LNG Limited and to Angola LNG Supply Services. The P&P Manager will have critical leadership accountabilities as part of the CEO’s leadership team. These include leading a team, being accountable for development of the Annual Marketing Plan and Liquid Sales Plans, recommending the LNG sales portfolio, recommending the optimal use of shipping capacity, coordinating the Tender Plan Committee, coordinating planning, managing performance, managing cost controls, obtaining LNG market intelligence, and leading risk management. The successful candidate will be a self-starter with a proven track record of delivering across multiple fronts with little guidance. They should ideally have broad experience in LNG planning, marketing and commercial activities
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
