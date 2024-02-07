Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

As an experienced operational marketer this role holds the 18-month rolling customer plan, bringing together the elements of the marketing mix to ensure a consistent message to customers.A customer focused role with a good understanding of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role brings our customer story to life on our retail sites, crafting and execution point of sale assets across fuel, dedication, BPme and convenience.A fast paced role with multiple interfaces and an eye for detail required, this role brings together the customer offer throughout the year to curate and implement the customer journey that optimizes message delivery and delivers the right impact and resulting action from customers. Requires an experienced marketing who can adjust to respond to changing market conditions and customer needs.



Job Description:

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike.We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp/aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Planning and Promotions Manager (Poland)

In this role You will:

Develop and manage a 24-month customer plan based on insights and business objectives

Own the onsite activation plan including promotional activations. This includes BAU planning and seeking out new opportunities to get to market quicker, simpler operations for stores, improve sustainability of the process and seek to reduce costs without sacrificing quality.

Develop processes and ways of working that engage store colleagues across CO and DO of excellence in store execution, seeking to build feedback loops and continuous improvement.

Own the relationship with retail operations team in market to understand how work is done across CO and DO to improve the customer journey and build compelling and easy to action communications to build brilliant customer journeys.

Lead a team of multidiscipline marketing professionals seeking to identify and grow talent within the organization.

Own the HSSE process for contractors who install POS on our sites, follow market safety operating principles and M&S Europe safety improvement plan.

Develop market differentiating promotional activations to drive fuel volume, convenience sales, conversion across fuel and convenience and loyalty participation. Developing commercially viable activations with relevant reasoning and measurement metrics.

Stand up and lead promotional activations including leading where required a squad across marketing and relevant support functions (eg opex, ops, I&E)

Ensue all activity meets local legislative requirements and working with our partners eg Auchan to implement joint marketing activities.

Owner of a marketing budget and associated budget process management, allocating budget to the channels delivering both short- and long-term value to bp

Delivery of right first-time promotional activations to drive sales and/or loyalty participation

Move on site experience to a digital first approach.

Management of BTL creative agency and print partners

What You will need to be successful:

Higher level of secondary education, preferably degree

5+ years in retail and ideally marketing operational role, potentially brand and comms lead role.

Experience in working with 3rd party partners suppliers and agencies.

Experience in onsite channel activation including management of print partnerships.

Commercial skills crucial, to see opportunities and provide solutions to increase marketing investment.

Experience in team leadership to grow and nurture talent from career entry to first level leaders.

Strong skills in finding creative solutions to activating in store across traditional and digital channels.

Ability to deliver within a process but also seek ways to improve and define new processes.

Strong influencing and team engagement skills

Project Planning and Implementation

Fluent English (verbal & writing) and Polish

Desirable criteria:

Experience with food brand and ideally within QSR category

Convenience or food retail (supermarket) experience desirable

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



