Planning and Promotions Manager (m/f/d) Full-time in Bochum

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



How you can help shape the future:

This Aral Marketing leadership role will be focused on working closely together with the Category Management team, Operations and Sales, Fleet Business and our Fuels Product Manager and acting as the key contact person with our strategic partner Rewe for all Marketing related activities. In this role you are expected to own the onsite/POS activation and operationalization of all Marketing activities across all our company owned and dealer branded sites, building, leading, and driving a customer first activation plan across Loyalty, meinAral, Fuels and Convenience.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Co-development (with other Marketing functions) and then management of the 24-month Marketing plan, based on customer insights and business objectives

Owning the POS activation plan, including all promotional activations

Developing processes and ways of working that engage site partners, dealers and site-staff across all channels of trade to drive excellence in store execution, as well as building feedback loops and continuous improvement

Owning the relationship with retail operations team to understand how work is done across all channels of trade to improve customer journeys and build compelling and easy to action POS communications and promotions

Leading a team of multidiscipline Marketing professionals, seeking to identify and grow talent within the organization

Developing market differentiating promotional activations to drive fuel volume, convenience sales, conversion across fuel and convenience and loyalty participation. Developing commercially viable activations with relevant business casing and measurement metrics

Ensuing all activity meets local legislative requirements and working with our partners e.g Rewe & Payback to execute joint Marketing activities

Owner of a Marketing budget and associated budget process management

Management of BTL creative agencies and print partners

Analyzing and proposing ways to increase customer satisfaction scores and effectiveness of our marketing convenience activities

Ensure we set clear marketing execution expectations, produce and distribute the appropriate marketing materials and validate implementation

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

University degree in the fields of Business Administration with focus on Marketing

5-7+ years in retail and ideally marketing operational role and/or a brand and comms lead role, in working with 3rd party partners suppliers and agencies and in onsite channel activation including management of print partnerships

Commercial skills essential

Experience in team leadership developing talent from career entry to first level leaders

Ability to deliver within a process but also seek ways to improve and define new processes

Strong influencing and team engagement skills

Project Planning and Implementation

Role and track record to deliver commercially

Demonstrated expertise in launching products/offer

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities: performance tracking

Proven track record of challenging the status quo to deliver value for customers

Proven track record of being hands-on, curious, eager to (re-invent) and copy

Fluency in speaking and writing German and English

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity, and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



