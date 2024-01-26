Planning and Promotions Manager (m/f/d) Full-time in Bochum

Job summary
Customers & Products
Marketing Group
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
How you can help shape the future:
This Aral Marketing leadership role will be focused on working closely together with the Category Management team, Operations and Sales, Fleet Business and our Fuels Product Manager and acting as the key contact person with our strategic partner Rewe for all Marketing related activities. In this role you are expected to own the onsite/POS activation and operationalization of all Marketing activities across all our company owned and dealer branded sites, building, leading, and driving a customer first activation plan across Loyalty, meinAral, Fuels and Convenience.
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented
- Co-development (with other Marketing functions) and then management of the 24-month Marketing plan, based on customer insights and business objectives
- Owning the POS activation plan, including all promotional activations
- Developing processes and ways of working that engage site partners, dealers and site-staff across all channels of trade to drive excellence in store execution, as well as building feedback loops and continuous improvement
- Owning the relationship with retail operations team to understand how work is done across all channels of trade to improve customer journeys and build compelling and easy to action POS communications and promotions
- Leading a team of multidiscipline Marketing professionals, seeking to identify and grow talent within the organization
- Developing market differentiating promotional activations to drive fuel volume, convenience sales, conversion across fuel and convenience and loyalty participation. Developing commercially viable activations with relevant business casing and measurement metrics
- Ensuing all activity meets local legislative requirements and working with our partners e.g Rewe & Payback to execute joint Marketing activities
- Owner of a Marketing budget and associated budget process management
- Management of BTL creative agencies and print partners
- Analyzing and proposing ways to increase customer satisfaction scores and effectiveness of our marketing convenience activities
- Ensure we set clear marketing execution expectations, produce and distribute the appropriate marketing materials and validate implementation
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate
- University degree in the fields of Business Administration with focus on Marketing
- 5-7+ years in retail and ideally marketing operational role and/or a brand and comms lead role, in working with 3rd party partners suppliers and agencies and in onsite channel activation including management of print partnerships
- Commercial skills essential
- Experience in team leadership developing talent from career entry to first level leaders
- Ability to deliver within a process but also seek ways to improve and define new processes
- Strong influencing and team engagement skills
- Project Planning and Implementation
- Role and track record to deliver commercially
- Demonstrated expertise in launching products/offer
- Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities: performance tracking
- Proven track record of challenging the status quo to deliver value for customers
- Proven track record of being hands-on, curious, eager to (re-invent) and copy
- Fluency in speaking and writing German and English
Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:
- Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance
- Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more
- Job sharing and part-time work
- Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities
- Structured onboarding programs and buddy support
- Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment
- Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
We are committed to equality, diversity, and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
Travel Requirement
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
