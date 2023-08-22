Planning and Strategic Campaign Sr.Manager

Job summary

• To strategically increase the profile of all bp businesses in Indonesia particularly for the Gas business Indonesia, in support of the existing Communications team. • To manage the relationship with lenders, strategic and comprehensive identification of social & environment risk compliance (SC) as the strategic enablers. • Lead the relationship management with other key external advisory board, to address the increasing social and security risks in Tangguh. • Supporting non - gas business and provide business advisory and advocacy to align with the aim of putting more bp footprints in Indonesia. • Managing high profile visit to bp’s businesses in Indonesia and managing relationship with internal function requirement • Comply with BP's Code of Conduct and be the role model for ‘who we are’.

Communications & External Affairs Group



KEY ACCOUNTBILITIES:

To strategically increase profile of all bp businesses in Indonesia particularly for the Gas business Indonesia, in support of the existing Communications team and leveraging all available collaterals.

To manage the relationship with lenders panel, strategic and comprehensive identification of social & environment risk compliance (SC) as the strategic enablers.

Lead the relationship management of new Tangguh Independent Advisory role, to really address the increasing social and security risks in Tangguh as well as other key international development agencies.

Supporting non - gas business and provide business advisory and advocacy to align with the aim of putting more bp footprints in Indonesia.

Managing high profile visit to bp’s businesses in Indonesia and managing relationship with internal function requirement.

Planning, budgeting and performance manage C&EA activities including special projects.

Comply with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's who we are.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND REQUIREMENTS:

Strong leadership and integration skills – ability to influence stakeholders at different levels and ability to bring diverse points of view together to an aligned solution.

Strong team-leadership capabilities – and people coaching and development experience ability to grow and nurture talent and enable team development.

Exceptional performance & drive; ability to facilitate and lead performance conversations at different levels to enable performance improvement and delivery of results.

Advance fluency in both verbal and writing in English and Bahasa Indonesia.

Strong analytical skills and ability to provide fact-based guidance and focus on key issues and areas of focus among conflicting data points.

Ability to work in agile with focus on simplification & digitalization and manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery.

15+ years of experience communications and/or external relations.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION :

Bachelor’s Degree any other equivalent degree.

Master’s degree is preferred.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.