Planning and Strategic Campaign Sr.Manager

• To strategically increase the profile of all bp businesses in Indonesia particularly for the Gas business Indonesia, in support of the existing Communications team. • To manage the relationship with lenders, strategic and comprehensive identification of social & environment risk compliance (SC) as the strategic enablers. • Lead the relationship management with other key external advisory board, to address the increasing social and security risks in Tangguh. • Supporting non - gas business and provide business advisory and advocacy to align with the aim of putting more bp footprints in Indonesia. • Managing high profile visit to bp’s businesses in Indonesia and managing relationship with internal function requirement • Comply with BP's Code of Conduct and be the role model for ‘who we are’.
Job Family Group:Communications & External Affairs Group
• To strategically increase the profile of all bp businesses in Indonesia particularly for the Gas business Indonesia, in support of the existing Communications team.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
KEY ACCOUNTBILITIES:
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND REQUIREMENTS:
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION :
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.