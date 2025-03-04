Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Team and advance your career as a: Planning & Performance SME In this role You will: Work closely with the management of the European Fleet business and country managers to support the annual budgeting process, ensuring plans are appropriately challenged and assured for the designated business(es)

Produce detailed forecasts during the year, drawing insights and highlighting areas where performance targets are not being met

Articulate trends and summarizes detailed analysis into meaningful high-level messages

Analyse and interpret actuals as a basis for performance management at business level

Actively support reporting and cost allocation processes

Actively support the Fleet growth-oriented projects providing reporting and insights

Understand the drivers of value for the Business and associated risks

Translate financial and operational performance for the businesses and evaluates and articulates the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis to incorporate into the plan and current outlook for the year

Support the ARC manager(s), in partnership with FBT, in completing Period End Close activities, and with the review and completion of BSI activities for relevant accounts

Support the drive for continuous improvement (CI) in MI to ensure integrity & accuracy and to meet advances in business requirements

Contribute to the performance networks to share takeaways and solutions What You will need to be successful: A Bachelor's degree or higher is required - preferably in Finance or Accounting

Typically requires a minimum of 5-7 years relevant post degree experience

Recognized national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA or qualified by experience

Fluency in English

Able to identify subtle links between seemingly independent information / analyses and interprets the data, quickly identifying trends and cause-effect relationships & the root causes of problems and proposes solutions

Proactively identifying customers’ needs & concerns to plan an influence approach that will gain acceptance

A good understanding and use of MI tools (e.g. SAP BW, MI Tool, Dashboards, Power BI) and the underlying IT&S system (preferably SAP)

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention

Able to analyze and summarize complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements together with the business

Experience of working with large data sets

Skilled at interpreting accounting data, able to provide a focus on underlying trends and messages

Resilience to operate effectively in a fast moving, challenging environment

Expert use of Excel

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently (CI)

Excellent communication and cooperation skills At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.