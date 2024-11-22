Plant Biologist (bio-feedstock)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Research & Technology Group



Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet. The Technology team develops, and scales low carbon technologies needed to meet the world’s energy demand whilst simultaneously decarbonizing bp’s operations and products.

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organization for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon-capture. Our team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry.

The opportunity is for a Senior Plant Biologist which will act as technical guide in feedstocks and will work closely with the AB&PS science teams and other collaborators across the bp businesses on bioenergy projects.

The successful candidate will provide technical expertise to support the scientific and technology projects to investigate and implement feedstock insights and solutions for bp. The post holder will examine, research and provide insight into both opportunities and challenges related to crop development, management, output and quality. Additionally, they will serve as an interface between bio-feedstocks production opportunities and conversion strategies.

Support bioenergy feedstock projects by applying technical expertise and know-how to see opportunities and work with the technology development teams to evaluate economics and sustainability and develop business and participation frameworks.

Provide technical expertise through: Understanding of plant biology, plant physiology, biotechnology, plant breeding and other crop development technologies. Experience in trait development and/or biological mechanisms that regulate important plant processes and impact growth and development desired Assisting with plant sourcing, testing and selection Understanding of growing climate threats such as drought events or adverse precipitation patterns, decreases in biodiversity and loss of fertile soils on the future of bio-feedstocks

Provide technology strategy and roadmap directions to AB&PS research and innovation programs on bio-feedstocks to ensure alignment with bp’s strategy.

Collaborate with other teams in bp including other groups in Applied Sciences, Trading & Shipping, Customers & Products, Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures, and Production & Operations.

Develop and maintain strong collaborative working relationships with academic and industrial partners and industry & Government bodies, to bring new scientific ideas into bp and build bp’s access/participation in relevant technologies, share technology information and thought leadership, and recommend how to enhance value.

MA/MS/PhD in subject areas such as Plant Biology, Botany, Plant Genetics, Agronomy, Agriculture or related field with 5+ years of experience (or bachelor’s with relevant experience).

In-depth knowledge of bio-feedstocks, and plant physiology, including experience with conversion technologies or low carbon product innovation. Understand the interdependence of feedstock production and its utilization.

Evaluate feedstocks based on potential for upgrading (including characteristics of cost, quantity, quality, agronomic performance, biomass recalcitrance). Support economic and sustainability evaluations for a range of feedstock options in the production of bioenergy.

Experienced in feedstock opportunity origination, developing new feedstocks, either directly or via academic or third-party partners, assessing technology readiness level (TRL) and developing technology strategy & roadmap.

Outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving and critical thinking skills, with a passion for scientific innovation and low carbon technology. Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to interact effectively with technical and non-technical collaborators.

Experience and ability to work efficiently in a multi-tasking, fast pace, and matrix environment, with skills on prioritizing, delivery and being flexible in response to change.

Effective decision making with the ability to provide expert advice and clear recommendations, and to propose insights and develop solutions to sophisticated problems.

Experience with handling third party relationships, including academic collaborators. Able to find opportunities and establish strategic or tactical relationships that add new value and can secure competitive advantage for bp.

Travel – up to 25%. Travel between the various locations (in the UK, US, Europe, India, and China) may be required.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay ? 121- 173K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agronomy, Botany, Critical Thinking, Plant Biology, Plant Genetics, Problem Solving, Sustainability Assessments

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.