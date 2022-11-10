Plant Chemist (Dutch & English speaking)

Job summary

Grade JResponsible for supporting analytical activities through the timely, efficient and accurate provision of experimental data, delivering conclusions and recommendations to provide quality assurance and product compliance, while assuring BP's HSSE standards and procedures are followed.

Voor onze plant in Gent zijn we op zoek naar een

Plant Chemist

De Plant Chemist is in samenwerking met Applied Sciences verantwoordelijk voor het beheer van alle in Gent gemaakte formulaties en ondersteunt hiervoor productie. Deze functie rapporteert rechstreeks aan de Quality Manager.

Wij zoeken een medewerker die:

Verantwoordelijk is voor het opzetten en opvolgen van bestaande en nieuwe plant formulaties. Hiervoor sta je dagelijks in contact met Applied Sciences ( R&D center in Pangbourne en Hamburg). Je beheert het streamline proces in fusion.

Verantwoordelijk is voor de opvolging van first production en jaarlijkse testing. Hiervoor neem je contact met externe laboratoria.

Nieuwe grondstoffen claimt voor de fabriek.

Proeflabo mengsels voor formuleringen maakt, testen uitvoert en resultaten bespreekt met Applied Sciences.

Ondersteuning biedt bij meng- en vuloperaties door het opmaken en vrijgeven van blendorders, aanpassing van de basisolieverhoudingen om blends te produceren met de beoogde viscositeit, het nemen van verschillende acties mbt blendcorrecties, rework en spoelolieacties.

Assisteert bij het oplossen van problemen met de productiekwaliteit; probleemanalyse via RCA methodiek, formulering aanpassen, bijstellen en ontwikkelen van mengprocedures voor mengoperaties

Dagdagelijkse kwaliteitsproblemen beantwoordt en KPI cijfers bijhoudt

Het Labo team ondersteunt bij opleiding en gebruik van Lab-IT- systemen (SAP, Access-databases, ...). Je beheert het lab SAP gebeuren en test nieuwe functionaliteiten uit in SAP.

Instaat voor het organiseren en onderhouden van externe kalibraties om naleving van ISO 9001 en IATF 16949 of enige andere relevante internationale norm te waarborgen.

Wie ben jij?

Heb je minimum 5 jaar ervaring in een Labo omgeving ?

Beschik je over een Master diploma Chemie of Industrieel Ingenieur in Chemie of gelijk door ervaring ?

Heb je constant oog voor verbetering van de werkprocessen en de organisatorische omgeving?

Beschik je over een hoge graad van flexibiliteit (veranderende produkten en formulaties, complexiteit installaties en workload) ?

Ben je vaardig in SAP, Excel en Acces ?

Heb je een goede kennis van het Engels ?

Ben je een veiligheids- en kwaliteitsleider en straal je dit ook uit naar je team ?