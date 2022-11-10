Plant Chemist (Dutch & English speaking)

Grade JResponsible for supporting analytical activities through the timely, efficient and accurate provision of experimental data, delivering conclusions and recommendations to provide quality assurance and product compliance, while assuring BP's HSSE standards and procedures are followed.
Voor onze plant in Gent zijn we op zoek naar een
Plant Chemist
De Plant Chemist is in samenwerking met Applied Sciences verantwoordelijk voor het beheer van alle in Gent gemaakte formulaties en ondersteunt hiervoor productie. Deze functie rapporteert rechstreeks aan de Quality Manager.
Wij zoeken een medewerker die: