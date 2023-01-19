Plant Finance Support

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The position will plan and direct the accounting operations of the Baton Rouge Castrol Plant. This role will also coordinate the strict operations of SAP and be a liaison with bp/Castrol procurement.

Key Accountabilities

Protects assets by establishing, monitoring, and enforcing internal controls.

Monitors and confirms financial condition by conducting audits; coordinates external audits.

Be responsible for budgets by establishing schedules; collecting, analysing, and consolidating financial data; recommending plans.

Provides status of financial condition by collecting, interpreting, and reporting financial data.

Prepares special reports by collecting, analysing, and summarizing information and trends.

Follows federal, state, and local legal requirements by studying existing and new legislation; anticipating future legislation; enforcing adherence to requirements; filing financial reports; advising management on needed actions.

Completes operational requirements by scheduling and assigning employees and following up on work results.

Supports accounting department-specific functions through orienting and training employees.

Maintains department accounting performance by coaching, counselling, planning, monitoring, and appraising job results.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

Protects operations by keeping financial information and plans confidential.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Weekly reports on actuals, commitments, the latest estimates, and compliance.

Coordinates monthly forecasts with Finance

Accountable and manages monthly project accruals

Facilitates and coordinates approvals of all requisitions and invoices for budget approvals, managing financial controls for DOA compliance within the hierarchy of the Asset organization

Timely project close-outs, reconciling actuals to budgets, and assisting Project Managers with retrieving all final invoices.

Works with Fixed Assets to ensure expenditures are accurately accounted for in SAP

Manages 3rd party services to supplement the capacity of internal staff

Immerses the Project Controls Administrators within the regional development teams to maintain the continuity of project knowledge

Supports Asset LT with planning, performance, and financial diagnostics

Lead and ensure bp’s safety, risk, and compliance culture and expectations are met

Provide servant leadership and attract, retain, and develop a diverse, hard-working team

Lead, develop, and support strong DE&I, Ethics, and Compliance plans

Education

Bachelor's degree in Accounting or Business Administration required

Experience

Minimum of 3 years of relevant business experience

Experienced in managing a large operation, preferred

Keen understanding of SAP accounting practices

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!