Job summary

Responsible for maintaining a safe and secure environment for employees and external parties by patrolling and monitoring premises and access points, including permitting entry in support of securing BP assets and the safe operation of the BP site.

The Plant Guard/EMT is responsible for safeguarding bp Whiting assets, properties, and leases from threats to the business through operational security duties and emergency medical care services. This role sits within the Intelligence, Security, Crisis & Continuity Management (ISC) branch of the Region, Cities & Solutions business within bp. The role provides direct support to the Whiting refinery business located in Whiting, Indiana.



This is a union represented role. Pay rate is $26.62 hour.



Key Accountabilities

Security & EMT (Emergency Medical Technicians) duties include, but are not limited to:

Perform foot and vehicular patrols, conduct investigations, and searches consistent with regulatory law and company policy, and other general operational security duties.

Drive a security patrol vehicle and/or ambulance in response to refinery emergencies.

Write incident and ambulance reports, safety citations, safety observations, etc.

Maintain department training requirements for both Security and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) functions.

Operate Security Operations Center and Dispatch

Dispatch Security, Fire, and other Emergency Services apparatus via computerized radio system

Respond to alarms and conduct notifications in line with company policy.

Monitor CCTV (closed circuit television) surveillance cameras and utilize computers to control access to refinery properties.

Perform other duties assigned

High School Diploma or equivalent from an accredited institution is required

Evidence of a valid/active State of Indiana EMT certificate

A minimum of 1 year of Emergency Medical Services experience (emergency medical technician, paramedic, law enforcement, combat medic, or similar) required.

Maintain active EMT certification in the State of Indiana

A valid driver’s license

The ability to communicate clearly in person, by radio and telephone, and above average writing skills

The willingness and ability to work on a rotating 12-hour shift schedule (2-2-3)

Be physically fit and maintain physical fitness during course of employment to perform job duties

Basic computer skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook)

A minimum of 2 years of previous law enforcement, military, government, or security work experience, or a combination thereof, is preferred.

Associate degree or higher education preferred.



Why join us?



At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!