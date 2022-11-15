Responsible for maintaining a safe and secure environment for employees and external parties by patrolling and monitoring premises and access points, including permitting entry in support of securing BP assets and the safe operation of the BP site.
The Plant Guard/EMT is responsible for safeguarding bp Whiting assets, properties, and leases from threats to the business through operational security duties and emergency medical care services. This role sits within the Intelligence, Security, Crisis & Continuity Management (ISC) branch of the Region, Cities & Solutions business within bp. The role provides direct support to the Whiting refinery business located in Whiting, Indiana.
This is a union represented role. Pay rate is $26.62 hour.
Key Accountabilities