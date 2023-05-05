Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations.
The Plant Manager is responsible for the overall performance, safety, direction, and operations.
To establish the vision and objectives for the Plant which is aligned with the goals of the GSC in the Region and its business partners. These Objectives establish core and priority areas of focus for HSSE, Quality, Customer Service, and Cost (Value Creation) within the plant.