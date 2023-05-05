Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations.

Synopsis of Role

The Plant Manager is responsible for the overall performance, safety, direction, and operations.

To establish the vision and objectives for the Plant which is aligned with the goals of the GSC in the Region and its business partners. These Objectives establish core and priority areas of focus for HSSE, Quality, Customer Service, and Cost (Value Creation) within the plant.

Key Accountabilities

To lead all Manufacturing on-site activities including HSSE, Quality, Integrity Management, Production Planning, Raw Materials Inventory and to drive performance improvement.

Champion and lead HSSE continuous improvement activity to ensure HSSE principles and standards related are effectively established, communicated and engrained within the organization and documented.

Legal accountability for the site and operations (customs, safety, security, environment, social, H&S, works council (where applicable)) on behalf of BP

Implement the supply plan to make product available on time, safely and at competitive cost

To be the Key person for crisis & continuity management within the facility / country and to ensure response team are appropriately trained, response plans are maintained and exercised within BP and legislative requirements for crisis and continuity management.

Lead all aspects of design & construction projects conducted aligned with safe operating and safe design limits, requirements.

Fronting facility management discussions to ensure process safety, design & construction, asset operation and inspection & maintenance activities are appropriately supervised and conformance to requirements is maintained.

In the capacity of Field Inspector, ensure accurate completion of Field Inspections as per the annual plan.

Other Responsibilities

To work closely with regional team to deliver the HSSE performance, Quality program rollout.

Managing of suppliers and contractors.

Ensure operations are aligned with all BP’s HSSE policies and procedures.

Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required.

Experience & Expertise