Plant Manager – Bakery Operations

We are seeking an experienced Plant Manager to lead our Fresh Serve Bakery Team in Louisville, Kentucky. The role is responsible for the supervision, recruitment, training, and mentorship of a 27,000 square foot facility operating two (2) Production Lines, two (2) Production Managers, an Office Manager, forty (40) Team Members (Production Team plus Delivery Drivers). The role also manages ingredients, scheduling, inbound/outbound, store fulfillment, and regulatory compliance (OSHA, FDA, DOT, state and local) of all plant operations.

The ideal candidate will have strong leadership skills and a passion for delivering high quality baked goods with a focus on safety and driving operational efficiencies and commercial growth.

Supervise, motivate and manage a team of bakery staff ensuring operational efficiency.

Monitor performance and provide feedback to improve team member skills, productivity and team collaboration.

Train, supervise, and evaluate performance of bakery team members.

Ensure all bakery operations adhere to OSHA guidelines, including safe handling of equipment, food safety, proper sanitation and employee safety.

Monitor and control inventory levels and order supplies.

Create, maintain and deliver budget plans and manage costs.

Production supervision to ensure quality assurance in alignment with production, usage and labor goals.

Maintain accurate records of safety training, equipment maintenance and compliance inspections.

Ensure plant operates in compliance with all OSHA, FDA, DOT, state and local law as well as bp policies.

Comprehensive understanding of preventive controls (SOPs) to reduce hazards, control pests and maintain sanitary operations.

Daily communication of critical information across managers, drivers, facilities support and sanitation teams.

Coordinate with internal and external stakeholders - facilities, sanitation, pest control company, chemical supplier, and third-party audit agencies - to ensure hazards are controlled and operations are safely performed.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience managing a food production/bakery facility.

Minimum of 2 years’ directly supervising a production team.

Knowledge of bakery operations, baking techniques, wet/dry cleaning and food safety regulations.

Understanding of DOT regulations or DOT certification

Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

Strong team-oriented mentality.

Ability to work under pressure and handle multiple tasks.

Great attention to detail.

Comprehensive knowledge of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs).

HACCP Certification

Experience using Microsoft Office software.

Ability to perform basic algebra and geometry calculations.

Comfortable presenting instructions in a variety of formats - written, oral, diagrams, or charts.

Bachelor’s degree in business, Engineering, Food Science, Management, Product Operations, or equivalent field of study.

Knowledge of FDA Code of Federal Regulations Title 21, Good Distribution Practices (GDPs), ISO 9001, Lean Manufacturing Practices, Global Food Safety Initiatives (GFSI), Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Food Safety Microbiological Training and experience using x-ray detection, dust collector equipment, and quality sampling are also a plus.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



