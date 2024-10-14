Plant Manager - Castrol Indonesia

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Accountable for all Manufacturing and/or On-site RM Warehousing Activities including HSSE, Quality, Production, Raw Materials Inventory and KPI driven performance improvement.

Champion, lead continuous HSSE improvement; ensure HSSE principles and standards are effectively established, communicated and engrained within the organization and documented within OMS.

Support Delivery of the HSSE plan and implement the OMS requirements applicable to my role.

Lead, coach, develop and motivate plant personnel.

Act in a manner consistent with the bp Who We Are.

Legal accountability for all the site and operations (customs, safety, security, environment, social, H&S works council, etc.) towards the authorities on behalf of BP.

Act as Single Point of Accountability in the facility to maintain legal compliance, ensuring that compliance tasks are completed, and appropriate mechanisms are in place to ensure sustained compliance and management system requirements (OMS, IM, and other system like ISO) are conformed.

Take on the role of Site Single Point Accountable (SPA) person for Control of Work (CoW) as per the 4D-PRC20.

Act as Task Supervisor assigned to the facility compliance task and shall be accountable to ensure that the task owners manage the compliance task as specify in Compliance Task Manager (CTM)

Execute the supply plan to make product available in time, safely and at competitive cost.

Optimize in terms of resources, operating safely and processes in place to deliver against the requirements from planning and works closely with the planning function to balance demand and supply within the capacity constraints.

Continuously strive to improve plant operations to maximize efficiency and effectiveness that positions the plant in the top quartile benchmarking exercise.

Sponsor Lean and Best in Class Manufacturing initiatives within the plant to engage the workforce on opportunities to reduce waste.

Maintain relationship with external service providers to improve plant safety and efficiencies.

Demonstrate the leadership behaviors as per bp leadership principles.

Act as the Risk Champion on the Risk Assurance Tool (RAT) and as the site PCN security SPA.

In the capacity of Field Inspector, ensure timely completion of Field Inspections as per the annual plan, document all comments in eVerify, and ensure appropriate actions to address findings are assigned, documented, and supervised to closure as per the procedure.

Authorize vital procedures and controls in HSSEQ management and ensuring that they are performed properly

Performing roles of the Management Representative to ensure HSEQ Integrated Management System is effective to chair the plant HSSE committee and management reviews.

Establishing budgets for revenue and capital expenditures in view of optimum operations and operating plant within planned budgets

Act as central point of contact for Crisis & Continuity Management & Emergency Response in the facility / country, ensuring response team members are appropriately trained, response plans are maintained and exercised, and all BP and legislative requirements are met for crisis and continuity management.

Ensure that design & construction projects are conducted aligned with requirements. In ongoing facility operation, ensure operation of assets within safe operating and safe design limits, and ensuring inspection and maintenance of facility assets including safety critical equipment to meet all applicable BP Group Defined Practices and BP Operating Management System requirements. Involve facility management in discussions to ensure process safety, design & construction, asset operation and inspection & maintenance activities are appropriately supervised and conformance to requirements is maintained.

Ensure relevant personnel are trained and certified (if required) and competence accessed (if required) in order to formally assign / authorize them to take and have them accept taking the Lubricants Safety & Operational Risk Critical Roles, other high-risk activity roles, CoW Roles and Safety Critical Roles by related laws and regulations.

Take the Safety and Operational Risk Critical Role accountabilities as mentioned in Document No. 18747 and/or 1-PRC06-A03.

Deliver the relevant element of the approved Basic Customer Offer (Project Codex) for this role as defined in Country process documents of OMS 7.4.3 stored on OMSONLINE.