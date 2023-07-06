Grade G Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Plant Manager (in Ghent)
The Plant Manager reports directly into the EMEA Regional manufacturing manager, C&P/Castrol/GSC EMEA. The role leads a team of about 150 employees with 6 direct reports.
The Plant Manager is responsible for giving Direction and establishing the Vision and Objectives for the Plant in alignment with the GSC Europe goals and its business partners. The key areas of focus are HSSE (Health & Safety), Quality, Customer Service, Cost/Cash (Value Creation) and People/Capability within the plant boundaries.
The Plant Manager has legal responsibility for all employees in the Plant.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.