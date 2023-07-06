This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Grade G Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Plant Manager (in Ghent)

The Plant Manager reports directly into the EMEA Regional manufacturing manager, C&P/Castrol/GSC EMEA. The role leads a team of about 150 employees with 6 direct reports.

The Plant Manager is responsible for giving Direction and establishing the Vision and Objectives for the Plant in alignment with the GSC Europe goals and its business partners. The key areas of focus are HSSE (Health & Safety), Quality, Customer Service, Cost/Cash (Value Creation) and People/Capability within the plant boundaries.

The Plant Manager has legal responsibility for all employees in the Plant.

In this role You will:

Be accountable for all Manufacturing and On-site Warehousing Activities including HSSE, Quality, Integrity Management, Production Scheduling, Raw Materials Inventory and KPI driven performance improvement and lead the Operations team directly through day supervisors and foreman

Lead and energize the plant teams through inspiring Leadership which fosters total employee engagement and building a strong talent management process

Champion and lead HSSE continuous improvement activities, ensure principles and standards related to HSSE

Hold legal accountability for the site and operations on behalf of BP

Ensure compliance to all regulatory and internal requirements

Build a Quality culture in our operations that matches our premium brand

Develop a Continuous Improvement Culture to ambition World Class Operations Management based on loss intelligence/eradication and Total Employee Involvement

As part of the Risk Management for the plant, be the risk owner in the facility risk register within Operations area

Be designated point of contact for fulfilling the requirements of the Control of Work process in the plant

In the case of an emergency, act as a member of an Incident Management Team

Have accountabilities within the scope of legal or BP OMS requirements might be assigned to this role with separate written assignment documents

Create a Customer Centric climate such that BLP- Gent is “a great place to work with”.

Continuously strive to improve plant operations to maximize efficiency and effectiveness through simplification and standardization

Need to be flexible to face unforeseen events like material shortages, exceptional demand

What You will need to be successful:

At least 5 years of experience in manufacturing environment preferred in an Operations management role

Chemical or Mechanical Engineer preferred but other disciplines considered with relevant experience

Languages: Fluent English and fluency in local language

Strong and demonstrated People management experience with diverse teams in a manufacturing environment

Strong Safety and Quality awareness and knowledge of Safety & Quality management systems

Demonstrated skills in Continuous Improvement (Lean, TPM, WCOM, six sigma)

and good skills in leadership

Good communication skills and ability to communicate with all levels in the company



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.