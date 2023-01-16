Plant Manager-Thailand

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations.

Purpose of role:

The Plant Manager is responsible for the overall performance, direction, and execution of operations within the operating plant, and where applicable the associated local overflow warehouse. The Plant Manager establishes the vision and objectives for the Plant which are aligned with the goals of the GSC in Region and its business partners. These Objectives establish core and priority areas of focus for HSSE, Quality, Customer Service, and Cost (Value Creation) within the plant.

Continuously strive to improve plant operations to maximise efficiency and effectiveness. Manage relationship with external service providers to improve plant safety and efficiencies.

Lead, coach, develop and motivate plant personnel



Accountabilities:

Accountable for all Manufacturing and/or On-site Warehousing Activities including HSSE, Quality, Integrity Management, Production Planning, Raw Materials Inventory and KPI driven performance improvement.

Champion and lead HSSE continuous improvement activity, ensure principles and standards related to HSSE are effectively established, communicated and engrained within the organization and documented within OMS.

Legal accountability for the site and operations (customs, safety, security, environment, social, H&S, works council (where applicable) on behalf of BP

Ensure compliance (legal and OMS) to all regulatory and internal requirements with respect to manufacturing operations

Execute the supply plan to make product available on time, safely and at competitive cost

Optimise in terms of resources, operating safely and ensure processes are in place which deliver against the requirements from planning and works closely with the planning function to balance demand and supply within the capacity constraints.

Continuously strive to improve plant operations to maximize efficiency and effectiveness that positions the plant in the top quartile benchmarking exercise.

Network with other plant managers within GSC Manufacturing Envelope for sharing best practices.

Requirements: