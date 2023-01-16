Plant Manager-Thailand

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations.
Purpose of role:
The Plant Manager is responsible for the overall performance, direction, and execution of operations within the operating plant, and where applicable the associated local overflow warehouse. The Plant Manager establishes the vision and objectives for the Plant which are aligned with the goals of the GSC in Region and its business partners. These Objectives establish core and priority areas of focus for HSSE, Quality, Customer Service, and Cost (Value Creation) within the plant.
Continuously strive to improve plant operations to maximise efficiency and effectiveness. Manage relationship with external service providers to improve plant safety and efficiencies.
Lead, coach, develop and motivate plant personnel
Accountabilities: