Plant Manager (m/f/d)

The Plant Manager is responsible for giving Direction and establishing the Vision and Objectives for the Plant in alignment with the GSC Europe goals and its business partners. The key areas of focus are HSSE, Quality, Customer Service, Cost/Cash (Value Creation) and People/Capability within the plant boundaries. The Plant Manager has legal responsibility for all employees in the Plant.

Customers & Products



Operations Group



The Plant Manager is responsible for giving Direction and establishing the Vision and Objectives for the Plant in alignment with the GSC Europe goals and its business partners. The key areas of focus are HSSE, Quality, Customer Service, Cost/Cash (Value Creation) and People/Capability within the plant boundaries. The Plant Manager has legal responsibility for all employees in the Plant.



Job Description:

Imagine it’s your job to make our 550,000 customers and almost 200 million end users an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping our Castrol products in around 120 countries to keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

As one of the world's leading lubricant brands, Castrol has a long tradition of innovating and supporting pioneers. Our passion for excellence and a philosophy that has always been strongly focused on collaboration and partnership has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have spearheaded technological excellence on land, sea, air and in space for more than 100 years.

Today, Castrol supports greater sustainability through its Path360 strategy, which sets targets for waste reduction, reducing CO2 emissions and improving quality of life by 2030. Castrol is part of bp and provides products and services to customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products represent innovation, technology leadership, performance and an uncompromising commitment to quality worldwide.

How you can help shape the future:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Accountable for all Manufacturing and On-site Warehousing Activities including HSSE, Quality, Integrity Management, Production Scheduling, Raw Materials Inventory and KPI driven performance improvement

Lead and energize the plant teams through inspiring Leadership

Champion and lead HSSE continuous improvement activities

Hold legal accountability for the site and operations on behalf of BP

Ensure legal & OMS compliance to all regulatory and internal requirements

Build a Quality culture in our operations that matches our premium brand

Develop a Continuous Improvement Culture to ambition World Class Operations Management based on loss intelligence / eradication and Total Employee Involvement

As part of the Risk Management for the plant, the job holder is the risk owner in the facility risk register within Operations area

Job Holder is designated SPA for fulfilling the requirements of the Control of Work process in the plant

In the case of an emergency, job holder is a member of an IMT

Safety preventive and protection measures according agreed safety standards

Expenditure in CAPEX and manufacturing Cash Cost as per DofA

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

At least 5 years of experience in manufacturing environment preferred in an Operations management role

Chemical or Mechanical Engineer preferred but other disciplines considered with relevant experience

Demonstrated leadership of diverse teams in a manufacturing environment

Strong Safety and Quality awareness and knowledge of Safety & Quality management systems

Demonstrated skills in Continuous Improvement (Lean, TPM, WCOM, six sigma,…)

Strong People management experience and good skills in the area of leadership

Good communication skills and ability to communicate with all levels in the company

Fluent German and English

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



