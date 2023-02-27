Job summary

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. Although best known for our expertise in developing lubricants for cars and bikes, we also produce lubricants that directly affect our daily lives across a number of different industries and sectors.



Due to development of our site, we have an exciting opportunity available for a Plant Operator to join our fast-paced and high performing team at our Spotswood Lubricants Plant. In this role, you will assist in the efficient operations of the plant, blending, filling, material handling and warehouse operations whilst contributing to the continuous improvement strategy and demonstrating a strong focus on health and safety.



Please note shift times: Monday- Friday, Spotswood VIC.

6:00am - 3:23pm

+ Weekend overtime- 20% loading (where applicable)

+ One RDO per fortnight.



About the Role:



Your role with us will evolve over time. As you undertake training and demonstrate skills across multiple tasks you will progress through competence and remuneration levels. Key activities will include:

Initially being a professional forklift operator with tasks that will include safely loading and unloading packaged and bulk lubricant products from trucks

Accurately and efficiently picking orders and liaising with the dispatch team for delivery to our customers

Receipting bulk and packaged inwards goods, including compliance with quality procedures, safe stock placement and cycle counting

Operation of Filling line machinery and equipment and meeting performance and quality expectations

Operation of blending equipment to manufacture finished lubricant products within very tight quality parameters.

A valid LF forklift license with experience in a manufacturing/production environment

Strong WHS knowledge and awareness in process plant, manufacturing and warehouse operations

Technical aptitude and computer literacy

High attention to detail and strong written and verbal communication skills

The ability to work with minimum supervision and continually prioritise and plan work activity

Key focus on learning and continuous improvement

To be successful in this role, you will have:Castrol offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that lives and breathes its values. We have a commitment to developing your career and rewarding our people with a competitive package including 10.5% superannuation, performance bonuses, RDO’s and company share scheme. With plenty of on-site parking and close proximity to public transport, there are so many great reasons to join Castrol Spotswood team!bp Australia is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia encourages women, people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.