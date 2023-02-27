As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. Although best known for our expertise in developing lubricants for cars and bikes, we also produce lubricants that directly affect our daily lives across a number of different industries and sectors.
Due to development of our site, we have an exciting opportunity available for a Plant Operator to join our fast-paced and high performing team at our Spotswood Lubricants Plant. In this role, you will assist in the efficient operations of the plant, blending, filling, material handling and warehouse operations whilst contributing to the continuous improvement strategy and demonstrating a strong focus on health and safety.
Please note shift times: Monday- Friday, Spotswood VIC.
6:00am - 3:23pm
+ Weekend overtime- 20% loading (where applicable)
+ One RDO per fortnight.
About the Role:
Your role with us will evolve over time. As you undertake training and demonstrate skills across multiple tasks you will progress through competence and remuneration levels. Key activities will include: