Plant Operator / Mechanic

Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an immediate opening for Plant Operator with 1-5 years of operation & maintenance experience on mobile or stationary engine generator sets up to 1500 kW. Specific experience monitoring plant operations, performing maintenance and repairs on CAT G3500 and G3600 gas engines or similar piston engines, controls, generators and ancillary equipment is desired. Primary responsibilities are daily maintenance, troubleshooting and repair of electrical generator sets and equipment. Additional responsibilities include keeping a spare parts inventory, maintenance, planning/scheduling, record keeping and reporting.

SCHEDULE: Mon-Fri. 7am — 4pm and rotating weekend for morning checks, requires on-call 24/7 on a rotating basis. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Responsibilities and Duties

Strong commitment to safety and active participation in safety training.

Performs facility inspections, maintenance and repairs of plant equipment.

Monitors and adjusts plant system controls to maximize performance and prevent equipment failure.

Responds to plant alarms with designated supervision to learn appropriate corrective action and execute plant shut-down and start-up procedures.

Maintains plant compliance with state and federal permitting requirements, complete all daily, monthly, or annual reporting per requirements.

Performs maintenance tasks as necessary (i.e. repair or replace worn or broken parts and equipment).

Performs administrative duties as necessary including daily, weekly, monthly logs and reports (i.e. unit conditions, maintenance, operations, performance, and downtime).

Maintains an inventory of tools, parts, fluids and other supplies for plant operations.

Orders/purchases materials and supplies as required.

Communicate and coordinate plant activities with clients (utility company and landfill personnel).

Assists other Company facilities as directed by management.

Completes all Company and regulatory training.

Performs random security inspections and various security checks around the plant.

Perform landfill tuning duties in recording and storing data as required.

Adjust/ tune well field as required to maximize gas quantity and quality.

Travel to other Archaea Energy sites to assist maintenance and cover plant operations.

Qualifications and Skills

1-5 years of operation and maintenance experience on mobile or stationary engine generator sets up to 1500kW

Unyielding dedication to safety and able to positively represent the company’s safety culture

Must possess ability to read and interpret operations and safety manuals, analyze and apply basic troubleshooting and repair techniques on plant equipment.

Must possess various computer skills (Word, Excel, PLC and email systems).

The ability to work independently with a minimum of supervision is a must.

The work schedule is 7am-4pm M-F, however, positions requires on-call 24/7 on a rotating basis.

Responds to all plant call outs, on assigned days, in case of any emergencies and failures.

Overtime maybe required to meet various business needs.

Must be able to lift up to 60 lbs.

Must be able to crouch, bend and kneel for extended periods of time.

Must be able to work in an environment of constant loud noises and extreme heat.

High school diploma or equivalent required.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.

