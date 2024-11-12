Plant Operator / Mechanic

Job summary

Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an immediate opening for a Plant Operator/Technician at our Emerald plant in Graham, WA! We are looking for candidates with 1-5 years of operation & maintenance experience on mobile or stationary engine generator sets up to 1500 kW. Specific experience monitoring plant operations, performing maintenance and repairs on CAT G3500 and G3600 gas engines or similar piston engines, controls, generators and ancillary equipment is desired.

SCHEDULE: Mon-Fri. 7am — 4pm and rotating weekend for morning checks, requires on-call 24/7 on a rotating basis. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Responsibilities and Duties

Strong dedication our safety culture!

Performs facility inspections, maintenance and repairs of plant equipment.

Monitors and adjusts plant system controls to improve performance and prevent equipment failure.

Responds to plant alarms with designated supervision to learn appropriate corrective action and implement plant shut-down and start-up procedures.

Maintains plant compliance with state and federal permitting requirements, complete all daily, monthly, or annual reporting per requirements.

Performs maintenance tasks as vital (i.e. repair or replace worn or broken parts and equipment).

Performs administrative duties including daily, weekly, monthly logs and reports (i.e. unit conditions, maintenance, operations, performance, and downtime).

Maintains, orders, and purchases an inventory of tools, parts, fluids and other supplies for plant operations.

Communicate and coordinate plant activities with clients (utility company and landfill personnel).

Assists other Company facilities as advised by management.

Completes all Company and regulatory training.

Performs random security inspections and various security checks around the plant.

Perform landfill tuning duties in recording and storing data as the need arises.

Adjust/ tune well field as the need arises to improve gas quantity and quality

Qualifications and Skills

Steadfast dedication to safety and able to positively represent the company’s safety culture

1-5 years of operation and maintenance experience on mobile or stationary engine generator sets up to 1500kW.

Must possess ability to read and interpret operations and safety manuals, analyze and apply basic troubleshooting and repair techniques on plant equipment.

Must possess digital literacy (Word, Excel, PLC and email systems).

The ability to work independently with a minimum of supervision.

Overtime maybe required to meet various business needs.

Must be able to lift up to 60 lbs, crouch, bend, and knell for extended periods of time, and work in an environment of constant loud noises and extreme heat.

High school diploma or equivalent required.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Pre-employment drug test and background check required. This role is a safety sensitive position. Post-offer candidates must submit to and pass pre-employment drug testing, which screens for prohibited substances, including marijuana and Cannabinoids (CBD). Visit https://exploreyourbenefits.com/ for more information about the bp US Drug & Alcohol Misuse Policy.

Pay & Benefits

How much do we pay (Base)? $29 - $33/hour

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.?



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.