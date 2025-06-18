Plant Operator / Mechanic

Entity:Supply, Trading & Shipping
Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an immediate opening for a Plant Operator/Technician at our Emerald plant in Graham, WA! We are looking for candidates with 1-5 years of operation & maintenance experience on mobile or stationary engine generator sets up to 1500 kW. Specific experience monitoring plant operations, performing maintenance and repairs on CAT G3500 and G3600 gas engines or similar piston engines, controls, generators and ancillary equipment is desired.
SCHEDULE: Mon-Fri. 7am — 4pm and rotating weekend for morning checks, requires on-call 24/7 on a rotating basis. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.
How much do we pay (Base)? $29 - $33/hour
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.?
This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Legal Disclaimer:
