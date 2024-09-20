Entity:Trading & Shipping
Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an immediate opening for a Plant Operator/Technician at our Athens plant in Winterville, GA! We are looking for candidates with 1-5 years of operation & maintenance experience on mobile or stationary engine generator sets up to 1500 kW. Specific experience monitoring plant operations, performing maintenance and repairs on CAT G3500 and G3600 gas engines or similar piston engines, controls, generators and ancillary equipment is desired.
SCHEDULE: Mon-Fri. 7am — 4pm and rotating weekend for morning checks, requires on-call 24/7 on a rotating basis. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.
Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
