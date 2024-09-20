Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an immediate opening for a Plant Operator/Technician at our Athens plant in Winterville, GA! We are looking for candidates with 1-5 years of operation & maintenance experience on mobile or stationary engine generator sets up to 1500 kW. Specific experience monitoring plant operations, performing maintenance and repairs on CAT G3500 and G3600 gas engines or similar piston engines, controls, generators and ancillary equipment is desired.

SCHEDULE: Mon-Fri. 7am — 4pm and rotating weekend for morning checks, requires on-call 24/7 on a rotating basis. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Responsibilities and Duties

Strong dedication our safety culture!

Performs facility inspections, maintenance and repairs of plant equipment.

Monitors and adjusts plant system controls to improve performance and prevent equipment failure.

Responds to plant alarms with designated supervision to learn appropriate corrective action and implement plant shut-down and start-up procedures.

Maintains plant compliance with state and federal permitting requirements, complete all daily, monthly, or annual reporting per requirements.

Performs maintenance tasks as vital (i.e. repair or replace worn or broken parts and equipment).

Performs administrative duties including daily, weekly, monthly logs and reports (i.e. unit conditions, maintenance, operations, performance, and downtime).

Maintains, orders, and purchases an inventory of tools, parts, fluids and other supplies for plant operations.

Communicate and coordinate plant activities with clients (utility company and landfill personnel).

Assists other Company facilities as advised by management.

Completes all Company and regulatory training.

Performs random security inspections and various security checks around the plant.

Perform landfill tuning duties in recording and storing data as the need arises.

Adjust/ tune well field as the need arises to improve gas quantity and quality

Qualifications and Skills

Steadfast dedication to safety and able to positively represent the company’s safety culture

1-5 years of operation and maintenance experience on mobile or stationary engine generator sets up to 1500kW.

Must possess ability to read and interpret operations and safety manuals, analyze and apply basic troubleshooting and repair techniques on plant equipment.

Must possess digital literacy (Word, Excel, PLC and email systems).

The ability to work independently with a minimum of supervision.

Overtime maybe required to meet various business needs.

Must be able to lift up to 60 lbs, crouch, bend, and knell for extended periods of time, and work in an environment of constant loud noises and extreme heat.

High school diploma or equivalent required.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Pre-employment physical, drug test and background check required.

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.



