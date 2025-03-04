Plant Operator

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Purpose of role:

Blending, filling, material handling and warehouse operations are undertaken to Company and legislative standards. All key tasks are carried out in accordance with the Castrol & NUW Plant Operators Enterprise Agreement 2021 and in line with Company and legislative, health, safety and environment standards with due care to fellow workers. Customer Service obligations are met, while operating costs are minimised.

Key Results/ Accountabilities:

Act in a manner consistent with the BP values and behaviours and BP Code of Conduct by leading though our values, building enduring capability, energising people and maximising value in both short term and long term commitments.

Perform Warehouse & Distribution activities safely:

Loading and unloading packaged and bulk products safely

Accurately picking orders

Checking picked orders on completion

Ensuring accurate stock placement within the warehouse

Conducting Pick Face replenishment in a timely manner

Maintaining Warehouse equipment daily

Ensuring package damage is minimised

Ensures the safe operation of all forklift and associated equipment

Ensures that on site inventory is properly and safely stored

Decanting and repacking product

Provide incident free Filling Operations:

Accurately interpreting filling instructions

Safely opening finished product tanks and drums to be filled

Taking samples of product to be filled in a safe manner

Accurately select empty packs, caps, labels, spouts etc.

Perform Machine set-up of Filling Head, Capper, Labeller, Batch Coder, Carton Receiver and Carton Coder.

Seek approval to commence filling (authorisation from Chemist)

Perform regular quality/quantity checks

Palletise product safely

Ensuring filling details, filling instruction and productivity records are completed in a timely manner

Successfully conduct Blending operations:

Understanding quarantine procedures (for stock movement purposes)

Determining the priority of blending considerations e.g. customer responsiveness, bunkers, availability of raw materials, product blend sequencing, finish product tank availability, truck availability, packaging constraints.

Accurately interpret blend request documentation

‘Open up’ Facility equipment to allow blend process to proceed

As per blend instructions, metering and recording bulk and weighing base oil, additives and rework material into blenders

Applying the correct sampling technique

After laboratory release, pump product from blend to finished product tanks, vehicle or into packs

Regularly complete general housekeeping duties to ensure warehouse and equipment are maintained to a reliable and safe standard:

Maintaining the no-spills culture

Able to clean up spills or other hazards using required processes.

Cleaning in-Plant and surrounding areas

Maintain good housekeeping standards within designated area, as advised

Use Computers and other technology to complete daily tasks:

Confidently use computers and other technology as advised/required

Perform stock takes:

Counting and reconciling stock as directed

Actively support the Company’s Environment Management System:

Being aware of the environmental impact of the role

Actively supporting the Environmental Improvement Initiatives

Supporting activities that minimize waste and reduce energy consumption

Ensuring activities are conducted with minimal risk of polluting the environment

Ensuring compliance to legislative requirements

Assist the team and ensure knowledge and skills are up to date:

Performing other duties that may be required from time to time

Undertaking training as required

Handling of Dangerous Goods:

Handle dangerous goods products in a safe manner

Management of Change for Dangerous Goods Products into JDE and other systems, as required.

Ensure dangerous goods labels for products are displayed accurately

Assist/support Carriers Transporting Dangerous Goods

Support and monitor 3PL/BP warehousing and dispatching dangerous goods

Recognise and report potential quality problems that may lead to product contamination

Experience

Essential Criteria

LF forklift licence

Should have worked in a production environment and demonstrated personal commitment and process improvements for performance improvement

Sound technical proficiency

Computer literate

Ability to work with minimum supervision and continually prioritise and plan work activity

WH&S awareness applicable to plant/ warehouse operations

Desirable Criteria

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a manufacturing/ production environment and should have experience of Autonomous maintenance

Training in 5S and Continuous improvement

Training in safety systems such as LOTO/Control of Work/ TPM advantageous

Understanding of pumps/valves

Requirement:

Minimum Tafe/Industrial Training Certificate and/or equivalent

Certificate 3 in Manufacturing, a Trade or Engineering

First aid certificate and training in safety systems like LOTO/control of work/TPM would be added advantage

Desirable Criteria:

JDE Systems Knowledge

Chep – Mate System

This role is North Fremantle Terminal based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture.

Generous salary package.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.