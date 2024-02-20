Plant Protection Officer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Plant Security Officer/EMT is responsible for safeguarding bp Whiting assets, properties, and leases from threats to the business through operational security duties and emergency medical care services.

Job Responsibilities:

Perform foot and vehicular patrols, conduct investigations, and searches consistent with regulatory law and company policy, and other general operational security duties.

Drive a security patrol vehicle and/or ambulance in response to refinery emergencies.

Write incident and ambulance reports, safety citations, safety observations, etc.

Maintain department training requirements for both Security and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) functions.

Operate Security Operations Center and Dispatch Dispatch Security, Fire, and other Emergency Services apparatus via computerized radio system Respond to alarms and conduct notifications in line with company policy Monitor CCTV (closed circuit television) surveillance cameras and utilize computers to control access to refinery properties



Required Skills:

2+ years of previous law enforcement, military, government, or security work experience

High School Diploma or equivalent certification.

A minimum of 1 year of EMT experience.

Proficient with basic computer skills and Microsoft Office applications, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, etc.

Possess a valid driver’s license and a clean driving history

Ability to drive an ambulance and other emergency services vehicles.

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work during in reduced lighting conditions, during inclement weather conditions (including heat and freezing temperature extremes), at heights, in noisy environments, in and around hazardous materials, and potentially in solitary environments.

Be physically able to perform job duties during course of employment.

*Schedule will include working a rotating schedule, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

EMS Management, Plant Protection



Legal Disclaimer:

