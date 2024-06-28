Job Family Group:HSSE Group
The Plant Protection Officer is responsible for safeguarding bp Whiting assets, properties, and leases from threats to the business through operational security duties and emergency medical care services. This is a great role for someone who has industrial security, law enforcement, or relevant military experience. The ideal candidate is self motivated, prioritizes safety, and collaborates well with a team. This is a phenomenal opportunity to further one’s development through certifications that bp sponsors to best equip Plant Protection Officers with a diverse and valuable skillset. bp provides all necessary tools & equipment while on duty such as patrol vehicles, uniforms, radios, etc.
Start rate (probationary): $26.89/hour.
Rate upon completion of probationary period: $29.33/hour.
Schedule: rotating schedule, including days, nights, weekends, and holidays.
Probationary Period Requirements: newly hired Plant Protection Officers will be on a probationary period for 1 year. bp reserves the right to extend the probationary period.
During the 1-year probationary period, new hires must be capable to take & pass the following courses to earn the certifications. These courses are bp sponsored.
