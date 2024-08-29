Plant Team Lead

Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Duties:
Responsible for safe/reliable daily operations of CDP and SWD facilities in the Permian asset
Work with the design team to provide operational input and needs
Influence operational Qa/Qc process during construction of the facilities
Responsible for the ensuring utilization of control of work process at the facilities
Use of verification application to verify critical work and log failures
Operate plant inlet, compression, and process areas and associated systems;
Responsible for the maximization of production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members
Foster and Drive IO operational strategy
Accountable for handover/MOC/PSSR process
Accountable for the development and implementation of operating procedures, including startup, shutdown, and normal operation
Accountable for operator training and competency assurance programs
Accountable for PSM Regulatory compliance
Essential criteria and qualifications:
5 years experience in oil and gas or similar industry
Minimum high school diploma or equivalent
Experience in PSM facility regulation
Familiarity in DOT regulation and pipeline operations
Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness
Understanding of process safety concepts and application
Ability to read and utilize P&IDs and PFDs
Location: Position reports to central control room, near Orla, TX
Responsibilities:
Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures
Possesses knowledge of maintenance management principals and planning process.
Participate in task base risk assessments and provide mechanical technical input where necessary.
Respond to equipment breakdowns and participate in incident investigations to determine root cause.
Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).
Respond to emergency needs in the facility
Complies with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviours.
Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures
Assists conducting production testing following site procedures.
Aids in operating production and/or injection equipment.
Helps to ensure accuracy of run tickets. ·Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS) and OHSA requirements.
Complies with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviours
Contributes to development of Operations strategies within area of responsibility and deploys the global strategy in line with priorities through accountability for a team, developing and delivering appropriate plans and monitoring budgets in line with the agreed activity sets
Oversees frequent reporting and analysis of standardised performance indicators to achieve safe, reliable and compliant operations.
Drives risk identification and management of operational process safety risks, ensuring actions are in place to mitigate these risks and taking accountability for escalation as per the defined processes.
Provides management to direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture.
In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.
Ensures personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.
Supports the optimisation of operations, ensuring compliance with safe operations, system procedures and requirements, contractual obligations (if applicable) and business unit objectives.
Monitors the agreed upon key performance indicators and prepares operating reports to track operating performance and compare to plan/guarantees, taking appropriate action to close deviations from target.
Notifies management and/or stakeholders of abnormal conditions, supporting root cause failure analysis and developing
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $141,000 - 191,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.