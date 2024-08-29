Plant Team Lead

Entity:

Accountable for operator training and competency assurance programs

Accountable for the development and implementation of operating procedures, including startup, shutdown, and normal operation

Responsible for the maximization of production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

Operate plant inlet, compression, and process areas and associated systems;

Use of verification application to verify critical work and log failures

Responsible for the ensuring utilization of control of work process at the facilities

Influence operational Qa/Qc process during construction of the facilities

Work with the design team to provide operational input and needs

Responsible for safe/reliable daily operations of CDP and SWD facilities in the Permian asset

Ability to read and utilize P&IDs and PFDs

Understanding of process safety concepts and application

Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork

Familiarity in DOT regulation and pipeline operations

5 years experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Location: Position reports to central control room, near Orla, TX

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures

Possesses knowledge of maintenance management principals and planning process.

Participate in task base risk assessments and provide mechanical technical input where necessary.

Respond to equipment breakdowns and participate in incident investigations to determine root cause.

Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).

Respond to emergency needs in the facility

Complies with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviours.

Assists conducting production testing following site procedures.

Aids in operating production and/or injection equipment.

Helps to ensure accuracy of run tickets. ·Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS) and OHSA requirements.

Contributes to development of Operations strategies within area of responsibility and deploys the global strategy in line with priorities through accountability for a team, developing and delivering appropriate plans and monitoring budgets in line with the agreed activity sets

Oversees frequent reporting and analysis of standardised performance indicators to achieve safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Drives risk identification and management of operational process safety risks, ensuring actions are in place to mitigate these risks and taking accountability for escalation as per the defined processes.

Provides management to direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

Supports the optimisation of operations, ensuring compliance with safe operations, system procedures and requirements, contractual obligations (if applicable) and business unit objectives.

Monitors the agreed upon key performance indicators and prepares operating reports to track operating performance and compare to plan/guarantees, taking appropriate action to close deviations from target.