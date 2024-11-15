Plant Team Lead

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

This role is primarily responsible for managing the Plant Operations team under the direction of the Plant Site Manager to ensure all CDP activities are executed safely, cost effectively, and to schedule. The position must review and adhere to defined safety and operations standards, optimize the performance of existing facilities, and assist in forecasting and planning for future facility needs.

Job Duties:

Responsible for safe/reliable daily operations of CDP facilities in the Eagle Ford Asset

Work with the design team to provide operational input and needs

Influence operational Qa/Qc process during construction of the facilities

Responsible for ensuring utilization of control of work process at the facilities

Use of verification application to verify critical work and document failures

Responsible for the maximizing production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

Foster the intelligent operations strategy

Accountable for handover/MOC/PSSR process

Accountable for the development and implementation of operating procedures, including startup, shutdown, and normal operation

Accountable for operator training and competency assurance programs

Accountable for PSM Regulatory compliance

Essential criteria and qualifications:

5 years’ experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Experience in PSM facility regulation

Familiarity in DOT regulation and pipeline operations

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness

Understanding of process safety concepts and application

Ability to read and utilize P&IDs and PFDs

Location: Position reports to Hawkville Central Facility, near Cotulla, TX

Schedule: Monday – Friday. 5/8s.

Responsibilities:

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures

Possess knowledge of maintenance management principals and planning process.

Participate in task-based risk assessments and provide mechanical and technical input where necessary.

Respond to equipment breakdowns and participate in incident investigations to determine root cause.

Deliver and implement relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).

Respond to emergency needs in the facility

Aid in operating equipment when necessary

Ensure accuracy of production and environmental documentation.

Contribute to development of Operations strategies within area of responsibility and deploy the global strategy in line with priorities through accountability for a team, developing and delivering appropriate plans and monitoring budgets in line with the agreed activity sets

Oversee frequent reporting and analysis of standardized performance indicators to achieve safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Drive risk identification and management of operational process safety risks, ensuring actions are in place to mitigate these risks and taking accountability for escalation as per the defined processes.

Provide feedback to direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviors to achieve success, fostering a continuous improvement culture.

In line with continuous improvement conversations, have regular dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensure personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.

Support the optimization of operations, ensuring compliance with safe operations, system procedures and requirements, contractual obligations (if applicable) and business unit objectives.

Notifies management and/or stakeholders of abnormal conditions, supporting root cause failure analysis and developing

Critical Role Demands:

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 60 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 30 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 72 lbs for a distance of 10 feet x 2; self-paced

Carry at least 50 lbs. with one hand for a minimum distance of 50 feet

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 40 steps, self-paced

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 14 rungs, self-paced.

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $141,000 - 191,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



