Plant Technician

Job summary

The Plant Operations Technician is part of the Eagleford asset within BPX. The position is for the operation of the BHSW / Karnes CDP’s in the Blackhawk area. Initial training will be completed on a regular M-F schedule; however, upon completion of training shift work is required with a seven day on seven day off 12 hours per day shift schedule.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Hawkville North East Facility

Ensure safe working conditions exist for all plant employees and contractors.

Ensure compliance with all Safety and Environmental practices and procedures.

Development and execution of energy isolations for maintenance activities

Use of verification application to verify critical work and log failures.

Operate plant inlet, compression, and process areas and associated systems.

Maximize production while meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members.

Provide positive leadership while being a team player.

Complete daily read-ups and follow up on parameters outside of normal operational ranges.

Troubleshooting of operational and maintenance problems

Perform routine housekeeping of the plant, and process area.

Maintain buildings and grounds.

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives.

Interface with other parts of the BPX organization such as maintenance, production teams and gas distribution companies

Identify required maintenance on plant equipment and related systems and complete computer work orders.

Be responsible for preparation of the plant equipment and piping systems for maintenance.

Utilize available training resources to enhance technical abilities.

Maintain training required to operate as well as keeping emergency preparedness skills and knowledge at a level that will enable assistance in the handling of any plant emergencies.

Having the ability to use hand tools, climb ladders and stairs to elevations of process vessels, open and close process valves and operate motor vehicles.

Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines.

Ability to use and develop standard operating procedures and equipment specific isolation procedures.

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent work experience

5 years experience in oil and gas or related industry

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems

Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than your current employer

Experience in oil and gas operations or related industry experience.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness

Understanding of process safety concepts and application

Ability to read and utilize P&IDs and PFDs

The willingness and ability to work 12-hour shift schedules on a 14 X 14 rotation

Basic computer skills with Microsoft word, excel and reporting functions.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $83,000-$125,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.