Plant Technician

The Plant Operations Technician is part of the Eagleford asset within BPX. The position is for the operation of the Hawkville North East Facility, which is a PSM facility. Initial training will be completed on a regular M-F schedule; however, upon completion of training shift work is required with a seven day on seven day off 12 hours per day shift schedule.
Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
The Plant Operations Technician is part of the Eagleford asset within BPX. The position is for the operation of the Hawkville North East Facility, which is a PSM facility. Initial training will be completed on a regular M-F schedule; however, upon completion of training shift work is required with a seven day on seven day off 12 hours per day shift schedule.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
Responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Hawkville North East Facility
Ensure safe working conditions exist for all plant employees and contractors.
Ensure compliance with all Safety and Environmental practices and procedures.
Development and execution of energy isolations for maintenance activities
Use of verification application to verify critical work and log failures.
Operate plant inlet, compression, and process areas and associated systems.
Maximize production while meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members.
Provide positive leadership while being a team player.
Complete daily read-ups and follow up on parameters outside of normal operational ranges.
Troubleshooting of operational and maintenance problems
Perform routine housekeeping of the plant, and process area.
Maintain buildings and grounds.
Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives.
Interface with other parts of the BPX organization such as maintenance, production teams and gas distribution companies
Identify required maintenance on plant equipment and related systems and complete computer work orders.
Be responsible for preparation of the plant equipment and piping systems for maintenance.
Utilize available training resources to enhance technical abilities.
Maintain training required to operate as well as keeping emergency preparedness skills and knowledge at a level that will enable assistance in the handling of any plant emergencies.
Having the ability to use hand tools, climb ladders and stairs to elevations of process vessels, open and close process valves and operate motor vehicles.
Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines.
Ability to use and develop standard operating procedures and equipment specific isolation procedures.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $75,000-$117,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.