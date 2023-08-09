Plant Technician

The Plant Operations Technician is part of the Eagleford asset within BPX. The position is for the operation of the Hawkville North East Facility, which is a PSM facility. Initial training will be completed on a regular M-F schedule; however, upon completion of training shift work is required with a seven day on seven day off 12 hours per day shift schedule.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Plant Operations Technician is part of the Eagleford asset within BPX. The position is for the operation of the Hawkville North East Facility, which is a PSM facility. Initial training will be completed on a regular M-F schedule; however, upon completion of training shift work is required with a seven day on seven day off 12 hours per day shift schedule.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Hawkville North East Facility

Ensure safe working conditions exist for all plant employees and contractors.

Ensure compliance with all Safety and Environmental practices and procedures.

Development and execution of energy isolations for maintenance activities

Use of verification application to verify critical work and log failures.

Operate plant inlet, compression, and process areas and associated systems.

Maximize production while meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members.

Provide positive leadership while being a team player.

Complete daily read-ups and follow up on parameters outside of normal operational ranges.

Troubleshooting of operational and maintenance problems

Perform routine housekeeping of the plant, and process area.

Maintain buildings and grounds.

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives.

Interface with other parts of the BPX organization such as maintenance, production teams and gas distribution companies

Identify required maintenance on plant equipment and related systems and complete computer work orders.

Be responsible for preparation of the plant equipment and piping systems for maintenance.

Utilize available training resources to enhance technical abilities.

Maintain training required to operate as well as keeping emergency preparedness skills and knowledge at a level that will enable assistance in the handling of any plant emergencies.

Having the ability to use hand tools, climb ladders and stairs to elevations of process vessels, open and close process valves and operate motor vehicles.

Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines.