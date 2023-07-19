This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for operating plant, utilities, and equipment for producing or refining oil and/or gas. Please note this is a ROTATIONAL POSITION (14/14) schedule eligible for travel assistance. Work location is in the Orla, TX. Successful candidate does not need to live local on this rotational schedule. The Plant Technician is responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Permian facilities.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Responsible for operating plant, utilities, and equipment for producing or refining oil and/or gas. Please note this is a ROTATIONAL POSITION (14/14) schedule eligible for travel assistance. Work location is in the Orla, TX. Successful candidate does not need to live local on this rotational schedule.The Plant Technician is responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Permian facilities.



Key Accountabilities

Responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Permian facilities

Ensure safe working conditions and compliance with all safety and environmental practices and procedures

Develop and execute energy isolation plans for maintenance activities

Use of verification application to verify critical work and log failures

Operate plant inlet, compression, and process areas and associated systems;

Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

Provide positive leadership while being a team player

Complete daily read-ups and follow up on parameters outside of normal operational ranges.

Troubleshooting of operational and maintenance problems

Perform routine housekeeping of the plant, and process area;

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Interface with other parts of the BPX organization such as maintenance, production teams and gas distribution companies

Identify required maintenance on plant equipment and related systems and complete computer work orders

Be responsible for preparation of the plant equipment and piping systems for maintenance

Utilize available training resources to enhance technical abilities

Maintain training required to operate as well as keeping emergency preparedness skills and knowledge at a level that will enable assistance in the handling of any plant emergencies

Have the ability to use hand tools, climb ladders and stairs to elevations of process vessels, open and close process valves and operate motor vehicles

Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines

Essential Education

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

5 years experience in oil and gas or related industry

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems

Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than your current employer

Experience in oil and gas operations or related industry experience.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness

Understanding of process safety concepts and application

Ability to read and utilize P&IDs and PFDs

The willingness and ability to work 12-hour shift schedules on a 14 X 14 rotation

Basic computer skills with Microsoft word, excel and reporting functions.

A valid driver's license is required



We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $90,000-$119,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



