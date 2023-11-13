Entity:

Grade MResponsible for performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility. Prepares, maintains, and submits daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used.



Responsible for operating plant, utilities, and equipment for producing or refining oil and/or gas. Please note this is a ROTATIONAL POSITION (7/7) day/night shift schedule. Work location is in the Cuero, TX.



The Plant Technician is responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of the Blackhawk Central facility.

Responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Blackhawk Central facility

Ensure safe working conditions and compliance with all safety and environmental practices and procedures

Develop and execute energy isolation plans for maintenance activities

Use of verification application to verify critical work and log failures

Operate oil and gas plant inlets, compression, and processing equipment associated with oil and gas systems

Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

Provide positive leadership while being a team player

Perform daily rounds and follow up on parameters outside of normal operational ranges.

Troubleshooting of operational and maintenance problems

Perform routine housekeeping of the plant, and process area;

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Interface with other parts of the BPX organization such as maintenance, engineering, production teams and gas distribution companies

Identify required maintenance on plant equipment and related systems and complete computer work orders

Be responsible for preparation of the plant equipment and piping systems for maintenance

Utilize available training resources to enhance technical abilities

Maintain all training required to operate as well as keeping emergency preparedness skills and knowledge at a level that will enable assistance in the handling of any plant emergencies

Have the ability to use hand tools, climb ladders and stairs to elevations of process vessels, open and close process valves and operate motor vehicles