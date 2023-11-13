Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Plant Technician

Plant Technician

Plant Technician

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Victoria
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is a rotational position (across locations)
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ071449
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

Grade M

Responsible for performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility. Prepares, maintains, and submits daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used.


Job Description:

Job Description Summary

Responsible for operating plant, utilities, and equipment for producing or refining oil and/or gas.  Please note this is a ROTATIONAL POSITION (7/7) day/night shift schedule. Work location is in the Cuero, TX.  

The Plant Technician is responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of the Blackhawk Central facility.

Key Accountabilities

  • Responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Blackhawk Central facility

  • Ensure safe working conditions and compliance with all safety and environmental practices and procedures 

  • Develop and execute energy isolation plans for maintenance activities 

  • Use of verification application to verify critical work and log failures 

  • Operate oil and gas plant inlets, compression, and processing equipment associated with oil and gas systems 

  • Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members 

  • Provide positive leadership while being a team player  

  • Perform daily rounds and follow up on parameters outside of normal operational ranges. 

  • Troubleshooting of operational and maintenance problems  

  • Perform routine housekeeping of the plant, and process area; 

  • Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives 

  • Interface with other parts of the BPX organization such as maintenance, engineering, production teams and gas distribution companies 

  • Identify required maintenance on plant equipment and related systems and complete computer work orders 

  • Be responsible for preparation of the plant equipment and piping systems for maintenance 

  • Utilize available training resources to enhance technical abilities 

  • Maintain all training required to operate as well as keeping emergency preparedness skills and knowledge at a level that will enable assistance in the handling of any plant emergencies 

  • Have the ability to use hand tools, climb ladders and stairs to elevations of process vessels, open and close process valves and operate motor vehicles 

  • Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines 

Essential Education

  • Minimum high school diploma or equivalent 

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

  • 5 years experience in oil and gas or related industry 

  • Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems 

  • Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than your current employer 

  • Experience in oil and gas operations or related industry experience. 

  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills 

  • Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness 

  • Understanding of process safety concepts and application 

  • Ability to read and utilize P&IDs and PFDs 

  • The willingness and ability to work 12-hour day/night shift schedules on a 7 X 7 rotation  

  • Basic computer skills with Microsoft word, excel and reporting functions. 

A valid driver's license is required 

Compensation

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000 - $115,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

