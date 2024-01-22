Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for operating plant, utilities, and equipment for producing or refining oil and/or gas. The Plant Technician is responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Permian facilities.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
Responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Permian facilities
Ensure safe working conditions and compliance with all safety and environmental practices and procedures
Performing role of project singe point of accountability (SPOC) for small and mid size projects
Develop and execute energy isolation plans for maintenance activities
Use of verification application to verify critical work and log failures
Operate plant inlet, compression, and process areas and associated systems;
Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members
Provide positive leadership while being a team player
Complete daily read-ups and follow up on parameters outside of normal operational ranges.
Troubleshooting of operational and maintenance problems
Perform routine housekeeping of the plant, and process area;
Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives
Interface with other parts of the BPX organization such as maintenance, production teams and gas distribution companies
Identify required maintenance on plant equipment and related systems and complete computer work orders
Be responsible for preparation of the plant equipment and piping systems for maintenance
Utilize available training resources to enhance technical abilities
Maintain training required to operate as well as keeping emergency preparedness skills and knowledge at a level that will enable assistance in the handling of any plant emergencies
Have the ability to use hand tools, climb ladders and stairs to elevations of process vessels, open and close process valves and operate motor vehicles
Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines
Essential Education
Minimum high school diploma or equivalent
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
5 years experience in oil and gas or related industry
Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems
Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than your current employer
Experience in oil and gas operations or related industry experience.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness
Understanding of process safety concepts and application
Ability to read and utilize P&IDs and PFDs
The willingness and ability to work a 10 hour shift 4 days a week (4/10)
Basic computer skills with Microsoft word, excel and reporting functions.
A valid driver's license is required
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000 - $124,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.