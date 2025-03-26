Plant Technician

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Description Summary

Responsible for operating plant, utilities, and equipment for producing or refining oil and/or gas.

Please note this is a 4on/3off 10hrs OR 8on/6off 10hrs schedule.

Work location is in Hawkville Central CDP.



The Plant Operations Technician is responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of facilities.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of facilities

Ensure safe working conditions and compliance with all safety and environmental practices and procedures.

Develop and execute energy isolation plans for maintenance activities.

Use of verification application to verify critical work and log failures

Operate plant inlet, compression, and process areas and associated systems.

Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members.

Provide positive leadership while being a team player.

Complete daily read-ups and follow up on parameters outside of normal operational ranges.

Troubleshooting of operational and maintenance problems

Perform routine housekeeping of the plant, and process area.

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives.

Interface with other parts of the BPX organization such as maintenance, production teams and gas distribution companies

Identify required maintenance on plant equipment and related systems and complete computer work orders.

Be responsible for preparation of the plant equipment and piping systems for maintenance.

Utilize available training resources to enhance technical abilities.

Maintain training required to operate as well as keeping emergency preparedness skills and knowledge at a level that will enable assistance in the handling of any plant emergencies.

Have the ability to use hand tools, climb ladders and stairs to elevations of process vessels, open and close process valves and operate motor vehicles.

Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines.

Essential Education

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

5 years’ experience in oil and gas or related industry

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems

Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than your current employer.

Experience in oil and gas operations or related industry experience.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness

Understanding of process safety concepts and application

Ability to read and utilize P&IDs and PFDs

The willingness and ability to work 10-hour shift schedules.

Basic computer skills with Microsoft word, excel and reporting functions.

Work Location: Hawkville Central CDP

Work Schedule: 4on/3off 10hrs OR 8on/6off 10hrs

Will be provided a bpx company vehicle: A valid driver's license is required.

Critical Role Demands:

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 60 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 30 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of

120 lbs with two hands x 3,

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of

120 lbs with two hands x 3,

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 72 lbs for a distance of 10 feet x 2; self-paced

Carry at least 50 lbs. with one hand for a minimum distance of 50 feet,

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 40 steps, self-paced,

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 14 rungs, self-paced.

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but

continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but

actual touching of toes not required,

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite

knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous,

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat

position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.



We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000 -$124,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.