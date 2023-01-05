Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Role Synopsis

Key Dimensions

People Responsibility: None

Technology Responsibility: Build and deploy highly resilient features into BP’s AWS Organizations using Python code, CloudFormation and CI/CD pipelines.

Financial Responsibility: None

bp is establishing a new digital hub in Pune, one of India's major technology centres. Digitization of bp’s businesses is a key component of pivoting to become an integrated energy company.We are looking for curious minds who are motivated by the opportunity to build and push the boundaries of digital solutions, be results-oriented, take delivery ownership and encourage others to explore, experiment and excel.The AWS Senior Platform Engineer is a specialist in development, delivering well-engineered solutions for the bp enterprise AWS platform and for customers using CI/CD. You are passionate about technology, automation and infrastructure-as-code, seek to learn from others, love to explore existing solutions in more detail, and developing new skills and domain expertise.

Key Accountabilities

Building complex Python Lambda functions which connect to multiple AWS services

Automating everything using the CDK, Python or CLI

Developing and deploying code to 100s of accounts via CI/CD

Infrastructure provisioning using complex CloudFormation

Having an excellent understanding of IAM

Working in Enterprise size AWS Organisations

Experience in the AWS Networking services like Direct Connect Gateway and Transit Gateway

Experience in automated account provisioning using Landing Zone or Control Tower

Required Experience and Capability

At least 2 years of experience as a full time Python developer

Strong knowledge of software development lifecycle

Strong knowledge of Git version control system

Strong knowledge of Python 3 standard library

Good knowledge of SOLID principles and design patterns

Good understanding of Python Enhancement Proposals (PEPs)

Understanding of multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python

Understanding relational (SQL) versus document (NoSQL) data models

Ability to integrate multiple data sources into a single system

Familiarity with server-side template language such as Jinja2

Experience of Infrastructure as code tools such as CloudFormation

Key Accountabilities

Expertise in scripting languages and AWS products.

Authoring well-written testable, scalable, maintainable code.

Working with minimal supervision to shape design, refine user stories, participate in sprint ceremonies, identify tasks to accomplish the user story and story-point estimations.

Working as the subject matter expect in multiple solution areas.

Provide support on operational issues that require development level input. Essential Education: Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in relevant field of study.

Certified AWS Developer and AWS Solution Architect associate

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: Required Criteria Good communication skills and ability to lead a development team.

Experience using AWS LandingZone, AWS Lambda, AWS API Gateway, AWS CloudWatch, AWS CodePipeline.

Scripting skills in AWS CloudFormation and Python.

Experience in AWS Networking - Direct Connect and/or Transit Gateway.

Building script-assisted and tool-assisted CI/CD pipelines using git (GitLab preferred) and relevant pipeline testing, integration, and deployment components.

Experience with REST APIs and integration.

Working in Agile and DevOps methodologies.

Preferred Criteria Certified AWS DevOps Engineer Professional, AWS Solution Architect associate

Key Behaviors Empathetic: We care about our people, our community & our planet.

Curious: We seek to explore & innovate.

Creative: We imagine the outstanding. Inclusive: We bring out the best in each other.

Role Synopsis

Key Dimensions

People Responsibility: None

Technology Responsibility: Build and deploy highly resilient features into BP’s AWS Organizations using Python code, CloudFormation and CI/CD pipelines.

Financial Responsibility: None

bp is establishing a new digital hub in Pune, one of India's major technology centres. Digitization of bp’s businesses is a key component of pivoting to become an integrated energy company.We are looking for curious minds who are motivated by the opportunity to build and push the boundaries of digital solutions, be results-oriented, take delivery ownership and encourage others to explore, experiment and excel.The AWS Senior Platform Engineer is a specialist in development, delivering well-engineered solutions for the bp enterprise AWS platform and for customers using CI/CD. You are passionate about technology, automation and infrastructure-as-code, seek to learn from others, love to explore existing solutions in more detail, and developing new skills and domain expertise.