Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Platform Engineer- RPA Developer

Platform Engineer- RPA Developer

Platform Engineer- RPA Developer

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 132943BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

To make this transition, we’re looking for Senior Platform Engineer, who works within a team to provide innovative, custom built software to bp colleagues and external users. As a technical expert, you must write solution design documents and accordingly develop robotic solutions using selected automation tool specifically Automation Anywhere.


Key responsibilities:
Team: Creating Automation solutions as per architecture design and developing procedures, service standards for business excellence is one of your top priorities. You will also perform peer code reviews. Our culture is innovating, incubating and scaling, and you will live this every single day. Working across the team you will identify, assess and manage risks that may affect the success of the project.

Platform Engineering: You will methodically document all phases of engagement from business process analysis to development, implementation and operations. You will develop and operate automation solutions. You will prepare documentation for defects and resolution. You will also participate in daily scrum meetings. You will create and document test procedures and scenarios, while also validating the test results.

Automation: You will be involved in the development of user stories and breaking down user stories to tasks and completing development on automation. You will be involved in Unit Testing and sharing the results. You will analyse and document business processes using automation product.

Relationships: You will develop and maintain a series of internal and external stakeholder relationships and support project delivery. You will work with the team to get the most value from current applications and emerging technologies, leading technical thinking across a wide range of technologies. The role requires ability to influence and inspire change in a positive and impactful way.

Technology: You will be solution integrator for technologies/components and offer one single RPA solution. You will build awareness of internal and external technology developments, managing the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying and implementing continuous improvement plans for and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Technical:
  • Experience of 8 to 12 years, out of which a minimum of 2 years in RPA.
  • Proven Experience with designing and developing solutions with any RPA tools – specifically Automation Anywhere v11.x, AA360.
  • Experience of programming and coding in Automation Anywhere, VBA, Python, Java, .NET (C#, VB), HTML and SQL.
  • Proficiency in MS Office (Access, Outlook, Excel) including macro creation.
  • Knowledge on Technical Documentation and creating high level diagrams.
  • Experience working in a team that promotes positive collaboration to achieve shared goals.
  • Experience of Agile SDLCs, particularly Scrum and DevOps.
  • Experience working in a global, geographically dispersed teams.
  • Good understanding of programming paradigms such as distributed architectures and multi-threaded programme design.
  • Experience of Cloud hosted applications, containerization and Platform as a Service.
  • Nice to have hands-on experience in other RPA tools – e.g., UI Path, Blue Prism.

Leadership and EQ:
  • You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.
  • You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences.
  • You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness.
  • Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time.
  • You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.
  • You comply with bp's code of conduct and demonstrate strong leadership through bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

To make this transition, we’re looking for Senior Platform Engineer, who works within a team to provide innovative, custom built software to bp colleagues and external users. As a technical expert, you must write solution design documents and accordingly develop robotic solutions using selected automation tool specifically Automation Anywhere.


Key responsibilities:
Team: Creating Automation solutions as per architecture design and developing procedures, service standards for business excellence is one of your top priorities. You will also perform peer code reviews. Our culture is innovating, incubating and scaling, and you will live this every single day. Working across the team you will identify, assess and manage risks that may affect the success of the project.

Platform Engineering: You will methodically document all phases of engagement from business process analysis to development, implementation and operations. You will develop and operate automation solutions. You will prepare documentation for defects and resolution. You will also participate in daily scrum meetings. You will create and document test procedures and scenarios, while also validating the test results.

Automation: You will be involved in the development of user stories and breaking down user stories to tasks and completing development on automation. You will be involved in Unit Testing and sharing the results. You will analyse and document business processes using automation product.

Relationships: You will develop and maintain a series of internal and external stakeholder relationships and support project delivery. You will work with the team to get the most value from current applications and emerging technologies, leading technical thinking across a wide range of technologies. The role requires ability to influence and inspire change in a positive and impactful way.

Technology: You will be solution integrator for technologies/components and offer one single RPA solution. You will build awareness of internal and external technology developments, managing the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying and implementing continuous improvement plans for and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Apply Search all jobs at bp