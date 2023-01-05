Platform Engineer- RPA Developer

Team: Creating Automation solutions as per architecture design and developing procedures, service standards for business excellence is one of your top priorities. You will also perform peer code reviews. Our culture is innovating, incubating and scaling, and you will live this every single day. Working across the team you will identify, assess and manage risks that may affect the success of the project.



Platform Engineering: You will methodically document all phases of engagement from business process analysis to development, implementation and operations. You will develop and operate automation solutions. You will prepare documentation for defects and resolution. You will also participate in daily scrum meetings. You will create and document test procedures and scenarios, while also validating the test results.



Automation: You will be involved in the development of user stories and breaking down user stories to tasks and completing development on automation. You will be involved in Unit Testing and sharing the results. You will analyse and document business processes using automation product.



Relationships: You will develop and maintain a series of internal and external stakeholder relationships and support project delivery. You will work with the team to get the most value from current applications and emerging technologies, leading technical thinking across a wide range of technologies. The role requires ability to influence and inspire change in a positive and impactful way.



Technology: You will be solution integrator for technologies/components and offer one single RPA solution. You will build awareness of internal and external technology developments, managing the delivery of process and system improvements, identifying and implementing continuous improvement plans for and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.