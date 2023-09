Job summary

Grade I Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



Job Description:

ResponsibilitiesAs a Senior Platform Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining the software infrastructure and services that powers our technology platforms. In this role, you will provide technical leadership of junior engineers to ensure that the platform is highly available, scalable, and secure. You will also be responsible for developing features, improving the platform's performance, and providing technical support to other teams.Design and document sophisticated software components, services, and platformsImplement robust and maintainable code with clear and maintained documentationDeliver customer value in iterative fashion while working towards longer term systems to solve roadmap goals with increasing efficiencyServe as a technical lead and own projects end-to-endCommunicate status and changes to the work they are responsible and accountable for, keep all stakeholders informed of changes and updates to original planDesign test automation on all code implemented through unit testing and integration testingWork with internal and external teams to bring new platforms to marketMaintain and enhance software frameworks for developmentServe as a technical mentor for other engineers on the teamParticipate in code reviews and contribute to the development of best practices Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve platform-related issuesTechnical Skills we need from youBachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experienceCompetent in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a teamCompetent in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutionsExcellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutionsSelf-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job doneSoftware SkillsCompetent in the use of computer science fundamentals, including data structures, algorithms, and systems designCompetent in at least one language (C/C++, Java, C#, Python, TypeScript) including object-oriented design. You should be competent in data structures, algorithms, runtime complexity, API and database design, as well as unit and functional test methodologiesCompetent in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft AzureCompetent in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverlessCompetent in troubleshooting large-scale distributed production systems4+ years of experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations. Competent knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value.Competent ability in data modeling Experience in utilizing AWS or Azure Data Services (e.g., Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Bricks, Synapse Data warehouse, Azure IoT, Event Hub, Logic Apps, Azure Functions, AWS Glue, AWS Redshift/Spectrum, API Gateway, Athena, Lambda functions)Experience in Extract Transform Load (ETL) and Extract Load & Transform (ELT) data integration patternExperience in designing and building data pipelines using streams of IOT data



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.