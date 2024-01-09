Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Grade I

Responsibilities

As a Platform Engineer, you will be responsible for building, maintaining and troubleshooting the software infrastructure and services that powers our technology platforms. In this role, you will work with a team of engineers and stakeholders to ensure that the platform is highly available, scalable, and secure. You will also be responsible for automating routine tasks, improving the platform's performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

• Design, build, and maintain the technology platform's features and infrastructure

• Ensure the platform and services are highly available, scalable, and secure

• Continuously monitor and evaluate the platform to identify potential issues and make recommendations for improvements

• Collaborate with other platform and services teams to identify and resolve complex problems

• Mentor junior engineers and contribute to the development of the engineering team

• Write software design and operational support documentation

Technical Skills we need from you

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

• Capable in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

• Capable in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

• Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

• Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software Skills

• Capable in C# programming, specializing in developing cross-platform solutions that are efficient and scalable

• Capable in Python scripting, with a strong emphasis on leveraging dynamic languages for automation

• Capable in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

• 2+ years of non-internship professional software development experience

• Capable in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

• Capable in building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure Skills

• Capable in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

• Capable in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

• Capable in troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems

• 2+ years of experience in application development and support environments with more than one technology and multiple design techniques. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database Skills

• Capable knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

• Capable ability in data modeling and database design

• Capability ability in SQL

Skills that set you apart

• Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.