The Product Analytics & Adoption team is a one stop shop for product analytics insight in bp. We offer multiple products to our customers that cater to different levels of product insights they need.

Metrics Card is "watch tower" with a focus on North Star metrics whereas Mixpanel is part of Product Analytics Engine and provides deep capabilities in understanding customer behaviors in products.

Responsibilities:

As a Platform Engineer, you will be responsible for building, maintaining, and troubleshooting the software infrastructure and services that powers our technology platforms in general and the bp Product Analytics platform in particular.

Work with a team of not only other Platform and software engineers but also Data Engineers, Product Analysts and stakeholders to ensure that the platform is highly available, scalable, and secure. Responsible for automating routine tasks, improving the platform's performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

Design, build, and maintain the tech platform's features and infrastructure.

Ensure the platform and services are highly available, scalable, and secure.

Proactive monitoring of platform for potential issues and recommend improvements.

Collaborate with other platform and services teams to identify and resolve complex problems.

Mentor junior engineers and contribute to the development of the engineering team.

Write software design and operational support documentation.

Deliver and maintain re-usable integrations of Product Analytics Engine components with various systems within bp (Example Open Telemetry JavaScript integration).

Technical Skills we need from you:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Capable in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes and be able to work independently and as part of a team.

Capable in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions.

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions.

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done.

Software Skills:

Deep experience in Python programming with a strong emphasis on leveraging dynamic languages for automation.

Capable in C# programming, specializing in developing cross-platform solutions that are efficient and scalable

Capable in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects.

3+ years of non-internship professional software development experience

Capable in software engineering best practices for full SDLC, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations.

Familiar with DevOps methodologies and using industry standard configuration management practices.

Capable in building complex software systems end-to-end, optimally delivered and operated in production.

Understand security and privacy best practices and it's implementation.

CORS / security best practices, JavaScript / React JS

Infrastructure Skills:

Capable in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Capable in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless.

Capable in troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems.

2+ years of experience in application development and support environments with more than one technology and multiple design techniques and supported these production systems through on-call rotations.

Database Skills:

Capable knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Capable ability in data modelling and database design, Capable ability in SQL

Familiar with Azure ADF and have used AWS RedShift.

Skills that set you apart:

Experience with OpenTelemetry

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills



