Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? Bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050!

To make this transition, we are looking for Technology Innovators to power our business end to end, from building new infrastructure and services through to customer facing modern web and native mobile applications. We build exclusively on the cloud using Azure and AWS, so we can adapt quickly, demonstrate the newest technology, and scale our business globally.

We are looking for a platform engineer to join our team and help us deliver and maintain reliable, scalable, and secure software solutions for our customers. You will be responsible for crafting, developing, and operating cloud-based and on-premises infrastructure, as well as supporting continuous integration and delivery pipelines. You will also collaborate with other engineers, product managers, and stakeholders to ensure the quality and usability of our products.

What You Will Deliver

Delivery: Support internal decision-making and implement architecture and design decisions.

Solution Design: Develop a technical vision that supports your customers' needs, ensuring continuous, safe, and reliable software delivery.

Sustainability: Operate your systems in production, ensuring observability tools and mechanisms for escalation are in place. Keep infrastructure up to date and patch systems as needed.

DevOps: Build and maintain continuous integration and delivery pipelines.

What You Will need to be Successful

Expertise in cloud technologies and on-premises infrastructure.

Strong interpersonal skills to engage with both technical and non-technical team members.

Experience in high-intensity environments, meeting deadlines, and managing technical debt.

Knowledge of Azure and experience with managing deployment pipelines, environments and infrastructure.

Experience in provisioning resources in Azure using ARM templates or biceps.

Experience in optimizing the azure resources, strong azure networking skills.

Experience with using infrastructure monitoring tools such as Grafana, Grafana Loki, Splunk, CloudWatch, Prometheus.

Experience with databases, including Azure Cosmos, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server and Redis.

Programming experience in languages such as PowerShell, bash or python, C#.

WHY JOIN US?

Bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package including annual bonus program

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Career development and mentoring programs



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



