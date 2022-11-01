Platform Engineer SCCM, Intune

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Responsibilities include:

• Extensive experience managing the Intune and SCCM platform as part of a team and understand the platform to a very high level (SME)

• Management of devices [Mobile handsets, Tablets, Laptops, Desktops, Industrial devices, AR|VR]

• Creating Policies for both platforms and all device types including deployment and compliance.

• Management of devices and user groups in AD and AAD

• Creating configuration policies for Devices, WIFI, VPN, SCE, Custom policies

• Creating Compliance and CA Policies, for IOS, Android and Windows.

• Incident management – knowledge of and supporting incidents that arise

• using ITSM toolsets such as Service

• Provisioning applications available for deployment and software distribution

• Patch management experience is essential ensuring high patching compliance monthly.

• Experience with proactive monitoring and reporting Now.

• Managing devices from enrollment through to retiring and wiping

• Ideally, you will have extensive experience in a large muti-national company supporting Intune and SCCM with around 5 years of solid experience.

• You will be supporting over 100k endpoints under yours and the devices team’s management.

• Ideally, you will be skilled at writing scripts that can be deployed onto the client devices via SCCM \\ Intune to resolve client issues, such as (but not limited too) agent health etc.

• Help shape the strategy and vision for device management and the technologies used.

• Be the single point of contact for customer queries relating to SCCM or Intune.

• Strong stakeholder mgmt. skills along with strong people skills.

• Incident management for any Intune and SCCM incidents and being able to communicate and articulate to key stakeholders about the incident while working under pressure to resolve the issue.

• Using ADO to manage activity and using service now for ITSM activity

• Supporting the entire SCCM platform (on prem cloud) including SQL database experience.

• Writing Knowledge base articles for end users and publishing on the intranet for review and use by the service desk and end users.

• Experience with release & deployment, requirements definition & management

• Experience with Service Operations, Systems Design, Installation & Decommissioning

• Willingness and desire to learn more, be initiative-taking and finding new innovative solutions to best support our businesses and keeping abreast of trends and innovation.





