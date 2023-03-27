Platform Roaming Execution Lead, bp pulse China

Responsible for supporting products/offers for a specific market, including delivering new offers, and supporting implementation of major new offer development projects.
Key Accountabilities
Lead the execution of platform roaming and integration by operating across business and functions to engage stakeholders, teams, and 3rd party partners to ensure effective collaboration and engagement throughout the platform roaming and integration lifecycle in a streamlined approach
Work with bp offering manager and roaming partners to suggest the best offers taking commercial, technical and design aspects into account
Implement the offers, track the performance, and regularly review with offer manager and roaming partners to seek optimization
Conduct due diligence and deep dive on platforms from technical, product, and operation perspectives and propose the best integration approach
Manage the transition and integration of the platforms in different projects on a daily basis to ensure on time with quality delivery, including solving the technical issues raised during platform roaming and integration, lead in time resolution, and advise improvement
Take charge of market benchmark for joint offers in roaming and customer insights for to-be-integrated platforms to provide world class customer experience
Process acumen to identify areas for improvement and willing to propose optimizations to help organization to achieve better business outcome
Essential experience and job requirements
Significant hands-on experience on project management and technical project delivery.
Technical background and able to understand interface of different systems to provide insights on platform integration activities.
Broad professional experience in the EV charging / EV charging infrastructure space and related energy management
Advanced knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated
Proven capabilities in offer development
Ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focused ways to achieve results
Desirable criteria and qualifications
Proven track record in developing partnerships on roaming.
Experienced contractual and negotiating experience
At least Bachelor degree, MBA preferred with at least 3+ years of EV or EV charging, rich new energy platform business development experience
Understanding of bp core businesses where possible.
Strong English language skill in written and spoken form