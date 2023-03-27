Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Platform Roaming Execution Lead, bp pulse China

Platform Roaming Execution Lead, bp pulse China

Platform Roaming Execution Lead, bp pulse China

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146501BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for supporting products/offers for a specific market, including delivering new offers, and supporting implementation of major new offer development projects.

Job Purpose
The purpose of the Platform Roaming Execution Lead is to assist Platform Roaming and Integration Manager to work with roaming partners and business operation team to provide the best offer to our customers and activate the integration of different projects for bp pulse across China.

Key Accountabilities

  • Lead the execution of platform roaming and integration by operating across business and functions to engage stakeholders, teams, and 3rd party partners to ensure effective collaboration and engagement throughout the platform roaming and integration lifecycle in a streamlined approach

  • Work with bp offering manager and roaming partners to suggest the best offers taking commercial, technical and design aspects into account

  • Implement the offers, track the performance, and regularly review with offer manager and roaming partners to seek optimization

  • Conduct due diligence and deep dive on platforms from technical, product, and operation perspectives and propose the best integration approach

  • Manage the transition and integration of the platforms in different projects on a daily basis to ensure on time with quality delivery, including solving the technical issues raised during platform roaming and integration, lead in time resolution, and advise improvement

  • Take charge of market benchmark for joint offers in roaming and customer insights for to-be-integrated platforms to provide world class customer experience

  • Process acumen to identify areas for improvement and willing to propose optimizations to help organization to achieve better business outcome

Essential experience and job requirements

  • Significant hands-on experience on project management and technical project delivery.

  • Technical background and able to understand interface of different systems to provide insights on platform integration activities.

  • Broad professional experience in the EV charging / EV charging infrastructure space and related energy management

  • Advanced knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated

  • Proven capabilities in offer development

  • Ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focused ways to achieve results

Desirable criteria and qualifications

  • Proven track record in developing partnerships on roaming.

  • Experienced contractual and negotiating experience

  • At least Bachelor degree, MBA preferred with at least 3+ years of EV or EV charging, rich new energy platform business development experience

  • Understanding of bp core businesses where possible.

  • Strong English language skill in written and spoken form

Apply Search all jobs at bp