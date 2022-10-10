Platform Roaming and Integration Manager, bp pulse China

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the strategy development for products/offers/categories for a specific market, assisting with implementation activities, creating the customer value proposition, developing the communications plan and ensuring alignment with business priorities and requirements.

Key Accountabilities



Roaming Development and Execution:

• Incubate, develop the bp Pulse China platform roaming and integration strategy and lead the team to carry out consistent, successful, and rigorous implementation of the strategies with strong business impact;

• Work with partners on bilateral roaming agreements to increase utilization of bp’s network (outbound roaming), meanwhile, to offer bp’s existing customers a wider network of charge points operated by 3rd party CPOs (inbound roaming).

• Work with business, operation teams and roaming partners to deliver major business OKRs, incl. annual sales/gross margin targets

• Identify, select, and negotiate agreement with potential inbounding and outbound roaming partners that best suit to bp’s strategy to scale up bp platform CP coverage and business growth

• Translate customer and partner needs into new offers which take commercial, technical and design aspects into account

• Regularly review offer performance and adjust offers accordingly with partners

• Develop and manage the roaming and integration team



Platform Integration:

• Support bp pulse China business development, such as target sites/platform due diligence, deep dive, such as target customer insights analysis etc. identify the gaps between the bp platform with migration plans.

• Develop, plan, and execute platform integration strategy to onboard different business models (organic and inorganic) developed and operated by business and operation teams. Lead on platform readiness.

• Facilitating the smoothest transition and integration of the platforms of different projects thus contributing to a world-class customer experience and building a portfolio of offers that provide short- and long-term commercial success.

• Business acumen to identify key tasks and roadmap for integration success



Job Holder Requirements



Education

· At least Bachelor degree, MBA preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements



• At least 3+ years of EV or EV charging, rich new energy platform business development experience.

• Proven track record in developing partnerships on roaming.

• Experienced contractual and negotiating experience

• Broad professional experience in the EV charging / EV charging infrastructure space and related energy management

• Advanced knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated