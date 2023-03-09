Point of Sale Coordinator - bp pulse

Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact.



bp pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a Point of Sale Coordinator who is excited to help us connect with EV drivers and fleets globally. There is no established formula, customers are changing their habits at lightning speed and there are new ways to charge every day. So if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.

Responsibilities:



• Lead the creation of compelling and relevant point of sales assets for pulse globally.

• Design and oversee the POS creation globally

• Feed into the global content governance process to ensure POS briefs are timely and meet market needs

• Liaise with markets on transcreation and translation, ensuring assets are fit for purpose

• Work with print partners to ensure correct printing, costs and delivery

• Evaluate the success of assets, improving the process and assets for future projects

• Support VM and Events Managers with the organisation of projects



Essential:



• Excellent project management and budgeting skills

• Previous experience managing POS and print processes globally

• Deadline and cost-focused

• Great creative eye



What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?



At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

