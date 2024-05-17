Poland Brand and Communications Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp/aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Brand and Communications Advisor

A customer focused role with a good understanding of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role will support in the delivery of comms campaigns across ESA

This role will operate across all products, offers and services supporting the delivery of the brand and communications activity.

In this role You will:

Implement approved media plans and build out creative assets for paid for media campaigns

Support brand and communications leads with the delivery of paid for media campaigns

Act as the brand custodian in (Poland) to ensure all communications and campaigns are consistent and in line with brand standards

Be responsible for the localisation of global and European brand guidelines across all COT and where required development of new campaign assets for lead markets across all comms channels

Support communications and campaigns lead on the Management of budgets for allocated campaigns, including invoice and payment process.

Assist brand and communications leads on execution of social media plans and owned content management on websites.

Own campaign media reporting and metrics for allocated campaigns

Hold ownership of digital assets management (DAM) tool maintenance, ensuring this toll is rigorously maintained and utilised for all allocated campaigns and tagged markets

What You will need to be successful:

Higher educational level

Technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies e.g. Chartered institute of marketing

At least 3 years of experience in a brand and communications role

Fluent English knowledge (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp

Demonstrated expertise in the delivery of retail brand and communications plans

Experience in ATL channel management and within creative asset development

Building successful working relationships with agency partners

Experience with food brand and ideally within QSR category

Numerical ability, experience and understanding on finance and invoicing processes

Experience in convenience or food retail (supermarket)

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.