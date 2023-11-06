Poland Loyalty Manager

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Loyalty Manager

We are looking for a customer and commercial focused Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced and constantly evolving retail business. The Loyalty Manager should be expert with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of Loyalty program management and CRM (including strategy development, budget management, customer analytics and performance management, technology and platform management and CRM/campaign execution within a retail environment.)

Working together with regional Loyalty team to create and maintain the comprehensive local Loyalty and Rewards

Strategy development of the 4-year roadmap and translation into 24-months planning.

The local annual Loyalty/Marketing plans (incl. focus areas/customers/segments, key projects, targets setting/KPI definition) in strong alignment with the Marketing plan and alignment with internal local and global partners

Continuous operationalization of the loyalty and reward programs effectiveness and continuous attractiveness, incl. CRM for all customer engagement platforms for all customer segments (B2C and Fleet), for all products (fuels, convenience, EV)

The comprehensive Loyalty performance management (including: target setting, regular standard reviews, campaign analysis, and ad-hoc analysis)

Local Insights management, both data- and research-based, for Loyalty and the whole Marketing team

Being local tag to our Central Insights colleagues

The ownership and managementof the Loyalty budget

The management of the relationship with local Loyalty partners incl. contract negotiations and governance participation

Leading the Loyalty team (incl. embedded 3rd party resources like Accenture and SMF)

Being the local Loyalty interface for internal and external partners, both country and global/functional with special focus on aligning with Central European Loyalty Team

Local Loyalty & CRM projects (drive stability and innovation of our customer engagement programs, portfolio prioritization, representation, budget allocation) in strong collaboration with region Loyalty team.

Being a member of the local Marketing Leadership Team

Preference for technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies e.g., Chartered institute of marketing

10+ years in a marketing/loyalty role with 5+ in a leadership role

Experience in: Loyalty and Rewards programs; Direct marketing / Segmentation and contact plan set up; Development of Marketing strategy (inclusive cross country)

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Demonstrating financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

3rd Party negotiations / Ongoing relationship and performance management

Managing cross-functional teams

Native Polish and fluent English language knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the demeanour of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

And many other benefits



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively



